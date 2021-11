Neha Sharma is back with the season 2 of Illegal and it looks as impressive as the first. Following the journey of a lawyer who is ready to go against the big guys, the Voot Select series also stars Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Satyadeep Mishra and Parul Gulati.

The legal drama promises courtroom rivalry that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seats.

Watch the trailer here:

The season 2 of Illegal is all set to begin streaming on Voot Select from 25th November onwards.