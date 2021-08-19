Anthologies are all the rage on OTT right now, and Netflix is definitely the flag-bearer of this trend. The streaming platform has just released the trailer for their latest Indian anthology series, Ankahi Kahaniya and it has quite an impressive cast to look forward to.

The anthology stars Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

Directed by three filmmakers, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Saket Chaudhary and Abhishek Chaubey, these stories capture the different aspects of love and longing.

Watch the trailer here:

Ankahi Kahaniya is slated to release on Netflix on 17th September.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.