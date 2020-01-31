After delivering hits like Mulk and Article 15, which raised awareness on important issues like religious intolerance and caste-discrimination, Anubhav Sinha talks about domestic violence in his latest film Thappad. The film's trailer released today.

The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and focuses on how her 'happily' married life comes to a crashing stop, when in a fit of anger, her husband (Pavail Gulati) hits her.

Shocked by the incident, she moves for a divorce, only to be met by countless societal barriers. Barriers that range from the illogical shame associated with divorce to considering a single slap too minor an offense.

The film brings together an amazing cast, like Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Ram Kapoor, and others.

It's an important subject to bring to light and from the looks of the trailer, it appears to be a gripping and relevant drama.

You can watch the complete trailer here:

The film releases on February 28. All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.

