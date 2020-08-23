In 2017, the DCEU's supposed crown jewel Justice League quickly became disappointment of the year. Owing to it's tragic handover to Joss Whedon halfway through its production, the film didn't turn out as spectacular as envisioned.

However, after a long-drawn petition from fans world over, Zack Snyder, the original project patriarch was roped back in to make a 'Snyder Cut' illustrating his vision.

The trailer for which just dropped, and surely looks like an entirely different film.

The film is slated for a 2021 release. And we're hoping it does justice to the fandom that's waiting with bated breath.

“He’s never fought us - not us united.”



Watch the first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, FILLED with new Snyder Cut footage. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/UBkHGbKg6u — IGN (@IGN) August 22, 2020

Fingers crossed.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.