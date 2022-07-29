Sima Taparia from Mumbai is back! Back on-screen, because Netflix dropped the trailer for Indian Matchmaking Season 2. We thought we moved-on from the shenanigans of the matchmaking process and everything else that went on the reality-cum-docu-series, but it looks like there's a lot more in-store.

From the looks of the trailer, season 2 will follow some old clients from the last season including Aparna Shewakramani and Pradhyuman Maloo and some new clients, as well. Sima aunty is still juggling to find the perfect matches for them, but it's no magic according to her.

There are still wish lists - with a guy who wants his partner to be at least 5'8" in height, and a woman who'd like a man with tattoos, it goes on and on. Sima being Sima, is seen cribbing about these preferences and teaching us all a thing or two about the institution of marriage. It's still about compromise and adjusment and giving and receiving...

It looks this season will also follow the similar format with her clients meeting multiple people for dates, to find a suitable match. And well, some of these dates do look fun. The good part is we still have the ones we liked from season one - Aparna and Nadia and we're gonna find out more about the time in-between.

Watch the trailer here:

Our premier matchmaker will be back to be the human version of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, on Netflix from 10th August.