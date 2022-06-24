Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has already generated interest before the movie even premieres, something that recent full-length releases have struggled to do. In the fantasy drama directed by Karan Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor will portray a dacoit who protects his community and carries on his father's lineage.

The movie set in the fictitious city of Kaza features the actor in two different roles. The villainous Daroga Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt, is his nemesis. Vaani Kapoor is playing the role of a dancer and the female protagonist.

And there is no denying that the trailer is deserving of all the acclaim it is receiving. It is fully worthy of being the most talked-about film due to its breathtaking cinematography, lovely background score, and incredible VFX.

sorry i couldn't hear you over the AWESOMENESS of RK #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/JBpVpyGWti — n o o s h k i e (@nooshkapoor) June 24, 2022

Cinematography is looking so dope

Looking forward for shamshera..#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/dH5EwiAwii — Sir Alex 👑 (@__notsocool_) June 24, 2022

REVIEW: #ShamsheraTrailer



Stunning visuals, Brilliant storytelling. #RanbirKapoor promises paisa vasool entertainment. Another rocking character for @duttsanjay post #KGF2 . Action, VFX, Music at par with Universal stds. #Shamshera is a sure HIT for @yrf.



BLOCKBUSTER

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/XLo8IAUtNl — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) June 24, 2022

The Cinematography, Camera Angle,VFX

I'm Ready To Watch This Movie 🍿🎥❤️‍🔥#Shamshera 🚩 pic.twitter.com/6gVeUudbdA — ROCKY (@SRK___Aquaman_) June 24, 2022

seated for the heists of this gang i hv a feeling i m gonna love this gang nd they are gonna be chaotic nd wholesome 😭🫂#RanbirKapoor #Shamshera #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/eeVngS46Xr — watch gizli sakli wed on fox🥀 (@khudajaanee) June 24, 2022

Saurabh Shukla and Ranbir Kapoor always make a great pair !!! #Shamshera , when they are together, always crazy things happen. pic.twitter.com/MFbzaH0DXz — 28 days for SHAMSHERA (@boyfriendkapoor) June 24, 2022

#ShamsheraTrailer some shots that I absolutely loved. pic.twitter.com/Md9dnxPNrp — 28 days for SHAMSHERA (@boyfriendkapoor) June 24, 2022

After appearing in Sanju four years ago, Ranbir will be featured on a large-scale motion picture for the first time. Even though Sanjay Dutt appeared in a special song in Sanju, Shamshera will also be the first film in which the two of them work together. In addition to Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Shamshera will be distributed.

Along with them, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhury, and Pitobash Tripathy appear in it. The movie will premiere in theatres on July 22.