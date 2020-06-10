Actor Daniel Radcliffe has responded to Harry Potter author J K Rowling's transphobic tweets stating that 'trans women are women'.

In a reply posted to the website of the Trevor Project, the actor said:

Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.

Radcliffe cited that 78% of transgender and non-binary youth reported being discriminated against due to their gender identity.

It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.

Earlier, Rowling, in a series of tweets had argued that discussion of gender identity invalidated natural sex.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

Naturally, her tweets drew a lot of flak on social media.

jk rowling posting transphobic tweets for absolutely no reason at all in the middle of a pandemic and protests against racism and police brutality pic.twitter.com/OROw7HzmQW — mafe (@dundermafelin) June 7, 2020

Every time JK Rowling tweets I’m so grateful that Suzanne Collins wrote her 3 books, disappeared for years, came out of hiding to release another book, just to leave us all once again — Quinn (@QuinnCortese) June 6, 2020

i would deeply urge you not to waste time and energy reading jk rowling's tweets if you are trans. and i would deeply urge you not to waste time and energy reading her books if you are anyone at all — moth dad (@innesmck) June 7, 2020

JK Rowling: *tweets casual transphobia*



JK Rowling stans: pic.twitter.com/xaXUSf7wjO — WisdomHunter (@awizardharreh) June 7, 2020

jk rowling's transphobic tweets just remind me of this image pic.twitter.com/yYbb6DM6qf — zach | BLACKLIVESMATTER | FIX THE SYSTEM | PRIDE! (@_justcallmezach) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Radcliffe acknowledged that the media might paint his statement as 'in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and himself. But he also said that he felt he had to speak out.

You can read his full statement here:

Rowling, who has been categorised as a TERF (fans Exclusionary Radical Feminist) has often been bigoted against trans people in the past as well.