There are two very important laws that one needs to understand-





1. Gravity attracts everything towards it.





2. To cancel tickets, you have to buy them.

The latter becoming a topic of discussion, today, and it has something to do with Deepika Padukone.

The actor visited a protest in support of JNU students last evening and has been widely lauded for the gesture.

But also, as you'd expect, criticised by a section of people.

#Deepikakapromotionprotest@deepikapadukone



Cheap idea to promote ur movie



Now Me and my family aren't your upcoming movie audience#boycottchhapaak — Mukesh Rajput (@MukeshR30317924) January 8, 2020

The people, who are now saying that they will boycott her upcoming movie Chhapaak. To prove the same, they are attaching screenshots of cancelled bookings.

Now, that's just wrong. Also, dumb when you realise they are all sharing the same screenshot.

Many IT cell members have booked and cancelled exact same ticket for #Chappak #boycottchhapaak

Gold - A10, A8, A9 🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/6TDiGPLeO4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 8, 2020

Hahahahaha! Yeh KUCH thheek sey nahi kar paatey! 🙈🙈🤣🤣🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/jpH3c0ymsG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 8, 2020

Here is the best one this person @s_tenginkai staying in Hubli but he cancelled ticket in Vadodara 🤣🤣😂#Chappak pic.twitter.com/qDTAo7dEiq — Armaan (@Mehboobp1) January 8, 2020

This guy was suppose to go Vadodara from ranchi 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xQxI6943Ez — qazi shahnawaz (@qazishahnawaz5) January 8, 2020

All India was going to Same Cinema Hall 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Asif Rahman (@Asifrahmanmolla) January 8, 2020