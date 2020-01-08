There are two very important laws that one needs to understand-
The actor visited a protest in support of JNU students last evening and has been widely lauded for the gesture.
But also, as you'd expect, criticised by a section of people.
Shame on u #DeepikaPadukone . We support #boycottchhapaak .— Megha Jaiswal (@MeghaJa04811391) January 8, 2020
#Deepikakapromotionprotest@deepikapadukone— Mukesh Rajput (@MukeshR30317924) January 8, 2020
Cheap idea to promote ur movie
Now Me and my family aren't your upcoming movie audience#boycottchhapaak
The people, who are now saying that they will boycott her upcoming movie Chhapaak. To prove the same, they are attaching screenshots of cancelled bookings.
Now, that's just wrong. Also, dumb when you realise they are all sharing the same screenshot.
I never ever watch her movie again #Chappak #boycottchhapaak #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/su0zjeiiNe— NIDHI Varma (@NIDHIVarma19) January 8, 2020
Many IT cell members have booked and cancelled exact same ticket for #Chappak #boycottchhapaak— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 8, 2020
Gold - A10, A8, A9 🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/6TDiGPLeO4
#boycottchhapaak @deepikapadukone— Chandan Sharma (@ChandanSharmaBR) January 8, 2020
Plz cancelled everyone who booked ticket...... pic.twitter.com/y0fLo7wRaz
Hahahahaha! Yeh KUCH thheek sey nahi kar paatey! 🙈🙈🤣🤣🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/jpH3c0ymsG— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 8, 2020
Here is the best one this person @s_tenginkai staying in Hubli but he cancelled ticket in Vadodara 🤣🤣😂#Chappak pic.twitter.com/qDTAo7dEiq— Armaan (@Mehboobp1) January 8, 2020
This guy was suppose to go Vadodara from ranchi 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xQxI6943Ez— qazi shahnawaz (@qazishahnawaz5) January 8, 2020
All India was going to Same Cinema Hall 🤦♀️🤦♀️— Asif Rahman (@Asifrahmanmolla) January 8, 2020
Bhakts be like : pic.twitter.com/Tu5Bpqe4LL— 18novmemes (@18novmemes) January 8, 2020
Okay, so they planned to all sit stacked up on each other's lap like a box of Pringles. Just doing with theater tickets what rest of us does with Netflix password. Missed call de ke Mila nahin account to kya karega behare . 🤷♂️— Ateesh (@ateesh87) January 8, 2020