There are two very important laws that one needs to understand- 


1. Gravity attracts everything towards it. 

2. To cancel tickets, you have to buy them.

The latter becoming a topic of discussion, today, and it has something to do with Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone at protest
Source: Economic Times

The actor visited a protest in support of JNU students last evening and has been widely lauded for the gesture. 

But also, as you'd expect, criticised by a section of people. 

The people, who are now saying that they will boycott her upcoming movie Chhapaak. To prove the same, they are attaching screenshots of cancelled bookings.

Now, that's just wrong. Also, dumb when you realise they are all sharing the same screenshot. 