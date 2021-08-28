In today's episode of how low can humans stoop, we have Baahubali actor Prabhas who has been mercilessly trolled on social media quite recently. And the so-called reason is that the actor has 'gained weight'.

Prabhas is being fat-shamed after photos of him were shared on a paparazzi account.

Immediately after this, netizens starting making nasty comments on his body via tweets.

Aged rapidly after 40 ! He lost charm at early 40's ! And you can't get it back! Very very sad — Mahesh Rohit (@MaheshR75967837) August 25, 2021

Prabhakar looks like dad — me x bangtan xoxo (@DonaB45) August 24, 2021

He looks old. — Rahil Abrar (@lostbboy1) August 25, 2021

Sad to See him Like This..😷 — AkHiL🥀 (@ImDahDude67) August 25, 2021

Reportedly, the actor is gaining weight for his upcoming film titled 'Adipurush' where he is set to play Lord Rama.

Amidst the pool of negative tweets, there were some who stood as a pillar for their favourite star.

He's so tired because of no rest..he is shooting simultaneously 3 movies with completely different genere and different look...he is restless and his dedication towards every movie is 🔥🔥. He's not caring about his health.I wish he will be always good as he was and is. Love PB♥️ — Keanu (@Keanu09130397) August 24, 2021

People should stop caring about the body. Its 2021. Just for a fact:Decades before and even now, malayalam film industry is dominated by one of the best actor in the World - Mohanlal. Should I remind you of his body shape.Not probably what one expects in a hero nowadays. — .angrysapien. (@angrysapien1) August 27, 2021

Indian film industry has gems. The finest in the world. Grow up guys. Dont expect too many six packs and muscles. We are losing quality contents searching for muscles and fitness in movies. 💔 — .angrysapien. (@angrysapien1) August 27, 2021

I see a handsome man

What is the problem, ppl? — 🤩💛🤗💎PrabhasIsRatnamSunMoon&Star💎☀️🌛⭐️ (@BangaramPrabhas) August 27, 2021

Honestly, one thing that we urgently need to get rid of, is the toxic culture thriving on social media