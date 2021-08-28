In today's episode of how low can humans stoop, we have Baahubali actor Prabhas who has been mercilessly trolled on social media quite recently. And the so-called reason is that the actor has 'gained weight'.   

Prabhas is being fat-shamed after photos of him were shared on a paparazzi account. 

Immediately after this, netizens starting making nasty comments on his body via tweets. 

Reportedly, the actor is gaining weight for his upcoming film titled 'Adipurush' where he is set to play Lord Rama.

Amidst the pool of negative tweets, there were some who stood as a pillar for their favourite star. 

Honestly, one thing that we urgently need to get rid of, is the toxic culture thriving on social media