The idea of 'let women do whatever they wish to' on social media, melts as quickly as an ice-cream on a hot summer day.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a post on her Instagram account and the picture isn't sanskaar-sanctioned as per trolls. I mean, how can she upload PDA clicks on her Instagram account and that too with her own husband!? Nope, not allowed.

As Nick Jonas takes a knife and fork to wife Priyanka Chopra's butt, it didn't go too well with the 'sanskaari' trolls and bombarded her pictures with nasty comments.

These inappropriate tweets apparently calling PC 'inappropriate' show how unfair social media still is for women.

Porn stars does these types of activities — Abinash Samantaray (@Abinash73270234) August 30, 2021

pic.twitter.com/FcvWy7M3E6 — Hitesh Varwani and 4 others (@VarwaniHitesh) August 30, 2021

'Bas yahi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha', literally us, while looking at the trolls.