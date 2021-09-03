Siddharth Shukla passed away yesterday. While we still try to absorb this news. This incident with South actor Siddharth is an example of how low people can stoop

He is known for his woke opinions and is usually not dissuaded by trolls. But this incident makes me wonder how insensitive one has to be to make fun of someone's death.

Siddharth took to Twitter on Thursday to share that he has been subject to “targetted hate and harassment” since the death of actor Siddharth Shukla.

This is what the post said. Yes, it actually declared him dead.

Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to? pic.twitter.com/61rgN88khF — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

While some of us may think it must have been a genuine mistake, let me tell you, it was not. The tweet that is now deleted had the comment section filled with hate, which makes it clear.



Take a look at this.



The tweet and the reply! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0eerzelWnc — sidian (@Kristy681) September 2, 2021

Though the tweet was deleted within two minutes, many people came in support and praised the Rang De Basanti actor.

So sorry u had to go through this... — SHEHNAAZ SIDHARTH SHUKLA Yashu (@ni_muh_toddungi) September 2, 2021

Bro u r a such a fantabulous actor... I love ur movies... And u r always young @Actor_Siddharth — charmant arun (@charmant019) September 2, 2021

This shows their insensitivity. They are not mocking Siddharth Shukla's death. Just wait and in few days they will start using him for likes by posting conspiracy theories. — Puneet Sharma (@PuneetVuneet) September 2, 2021

But the user who tweeted it

Knows this and usne jaan ke kiya and he is having fun in this . — Blue Moon (@blue_manchestr) September 2, 2021

All we can do is report such hateful posts and do our bit to stop them. In this social world, a person behind the screen can literally do anything, and this thought petrifies me to where we are leading?

Siddharth also shared his condolences saying, "Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla. Gone too soon. "

Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla



Gone too soon. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/dCDAKOEbr4 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

I think we have had enough of this, and it's time we stop this hate speech.