Until the time that a vaccine develops for Covid-19, testing is the need of the hour. However, testing kits are expensive, and not widely available in India. 

Covid Testing Kit
Source: WhatsHot

Consequently, India's largest publishing house, Burda Media India has started a fundraiser on Milaap to raise money to 'donate RT-PCR Test Kits to the worst affected areas in India'. 

Test Kits for Covid-19
Source: Milaap

Comedian Kunal Kamra, along with celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar etc., are supporting the cause by auctioning personal items, including awards, to the highest bidder. 

Anurag Kashyap
Source: IndiaTV News

Kunal Kamra is giving away his YouTube button to the highest bidder. 

Director Anurag Kashyap is giving away his 2013 original trophy of the Filmfare critics award for Gangs of Wasseypur to the highest bidder. 

Lyricist Varun Grover is auctioning the TOIFA trophy he won in 2015, for the song, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. 

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has pledged to give away a personally signed copy of the book In Other Words, while actor Maanvi Gagroo is giving away the Shalini Dokania outfit she wore for the promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. 

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shared that he will do a 'personal video-call and live-performance' of one of his songs for the highest bidder. 

It's commendable to see artists come together for a noble cause. In case you're interested in donating or want to know more about the cause, then you can read about it here