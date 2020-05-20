Until the time that a vaccine develops for Covid-19, testing is the need of the hour. However, testing kits are expensive, and not widely available in India.

Consequently, India's largest publishing house, Burda Media India has started a fundraiser on Milaap to raise money to 'donate RT-PCR Test Kits to the worst affected areas in India'.

Comedian Kunal Kamra, along with celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar etc., are supporting the cause by auctioning personal items, including awards, to the highest bidder.

Kunal Kamra is giving away his YouTube button to the highest bidder.

Director Anurag Kashyap is giving away his 2013 original trophy of the Filmfare critics award for Gangs of Wasseypur to the highest bidder.

Highest bidder gets the original trophy for the Filmfare critics award best film 2013 . "Gangs of Wasseypur"

Lyricist Varun Grover is auctioning the TOIFA trophy he won in 2015, for the song, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

Adding the TOIFA trophy I won for 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' (DLKH, 2015) for charity auction to raise funds for Covid test kits.



Putting it up on ebay in 2050 was my retirement fund plan but i believe now is a better time to use it to secure India's future.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has pledged to give away a personally signed copy of the book In Other Words, while actor Maanvi Gagroo is giving away the Shalini Dokania outfit she wore for the promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

The very kind & legendary @Javedakhtarjadu pledges to give a personalised signed copy of one of his favourite books, ‘In Other Words’. Every penny counts. Whoever is bidding for this please send you bid to [email protected]



Link to donate

While ever penny counts in this fight against #COVID Looking to give away this Shalini Dokania outfit to the highest bidder. Wore it during the promotions of Shubh MangalvZyada Savdhaan.

All bids for this go to

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shared that he will do a 'personal video-call and live-performance' of one of his songs for the highest bidder.

@kunalkamra88, I'll be happy to do a personal video-call and live-performance of one of my songs with the highest bidder for this cause.



Donate Covid 19 test kits at https://t.co/70FfDAnvVa



Donate Covid 19 test kits at

Send donation screenshots to

It's commendable to see artists come together for a noble cause. In case you're interested in donating or want to know more about the cause, then you can read about it here.