Only A True Fan Can 'Keel' It In This Ultimate 'Go Goa Gone' Quiz

Is Khooni Monday the anthem of your Monday mornings? Does your phone play Baba ji ki Booty every time that clock strikes 4:20? In simple words, are you ready to kill this quiz like Boris "keels dead peepal"?

Then wait no longer and attack this quiz like you'd attack a zombie:

1. Name this character: Boris Nikolai Luv Hardik

2. According to the film, what part of a zombie do you shoot at, to kill it? Head Heart Groin You don't shoot. You just run.

3. What is the name of the drug that turns people into zombies? DTF D2RF WTF Z2F

4. Which of the following actors has a cameo in the film? Abhishek Banerjee Kareena Kapoor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Kubbra Sait

5. Bunny discovers that the zombies go stationary when attacked by a drug. Which drug is it? Weed Hash Cocaine LSD

6. Complete the lyrics: Baba ke sidhe prasaaran mein rukawat toh hai Magar rukawat ke liye _________ koi samadhan nahi hai bahut khed hai koi bhed bhav nahi hai saala koi khed nahi hai

7. Hardik, Luv, and Bunny find the zombie-making drug at a rave party but do not consume it. Why? Nobody offers it to them. They don't have the money to buy the drug. They don't do drugs. They are there to 'hook-up', not 'smoke-up'.

8. Which of the following is Bunny's catchphrase that Luv also uses? Bunny toh YJHD mein tha! "What have we learned? What do we know?" "What do we know? What have we learned?" "How much do we know? How have we learned?"