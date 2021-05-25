Only A True Fan Can 'Keel' It In This Ultimate 'Go Goa Gone' Quiz

Categories

Is Khooni Monday the anthem of your Monday mornings? Does your phone play Baba ji ki Booty every time that clock strikes 4:20? In simple words, are you ready to kill this quiz like Boris "keels dead peepal"? 

Then wait no longer and attack this quiz like you'd attack a zombie: 

1. Name this character: 

2. According to the film, what part of a zombie do you shoot at, to kill it?

3. What is the name of the drug that turns people into zombies?

4. Which of the following actors has a cameo in the film?

5. Bunny discovers that the zombies go stationary when attacked by a drug. Which drug is it? 

6. Complete the lyrics: 
Baba ke sidhe prasaaran mein rukawat toh hai 
Magar rukawat ke liye _________

7. Hardik, Luv, and Bunny find the zombie-making drug at a rave party but do not consume it. Why? 

8. Which of the following is Bunny's catchphrase that Luv also uses?

9. Which of the following is not a dialogue from the film? 

