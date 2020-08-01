It appears that getting banned in India is not the end of TikTok's problems. According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump plans to order China’s ByteDance Ltd. to divest its ownership of the app.

The report quotes sources saying that the US has been investigating potential security risks due to the company's control of the app, adding that Trump might be announcing a decision as early as Tuesday.

Earlier, speaking with reporters, Trump had said:

We are looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok.

Meanwhile, Fox Business Network Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparinoha claimed that Microsoft was interested in acquiring TikTok.

CONFIRMED; sources say @Microsoft in talks to buy https://t.co/1q4Y8HRbjG — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 31, 2020

All that being said, both Bloomberg and Fox have unnamed sources, so this could just be hearsay!