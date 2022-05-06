Have you ever watched a movie and thought, "Why did that movie even flop?" Well, there have been a number of good movies that were swept under the rug and were declared a flop. And today, people reveal some of the flop movies that they absolutely love. Are you ready? Read on.

1. "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. This is one of the finely tuned movies with an appropriate amount of pop culture references. The humour is neither crass nor overused or vulgar. The lines were crisp. The songs actually sound new and energetic. This is one of the best debut movies for an actor I've ever seen. One of the major highlights of this movie is Radhika Madan and her action sequences."

- graybeingsocial

2. "8 X 10 Tasveer. It was a fairly good supernatural thriller. Akshay Kumar also acted really well."

- justcurious1707

3. "Guzaarish. Hrithik's acting was really out of the world. I felt bad when this movie flopped. It is surely one of the best performances of the actor."

- arkansas897

4. "Lakshya. It deserved far more praise commercially."

- Inner_Plan_3242

5. "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. 2018 was a good year to discover good movies."

- deepank09

6. "Andaz Apna Apna. It was one of the country's most intelligent comedies that blew up at the box office."

- DrShail

7. "Jagga Jasoos."

- PesAddict8

8. "Judgementall Hai Kya and Ghanchakkar. I absolutely loved them."

- bluddit008

9. "Karwaan. I don't care if people don't like it. This film was a beauty and the songs got me through some really horrible times."

- Haunting_Hedgehog-

10. "Socha Na Tha. It's my all time favourite."

- 1aumron

11. "A Gentleman was a fun movie."

- Danger_Boss

12. "Sonchiriya, Swades, Dil Se, Rocket Singh, Lootera and Udaan."

- alighieri2020

13. "Meri Pyaari Bindu."

- belle_ame411

14. "Phantom! I loved it so much and can vouch for it no matter what everyone else says."

- ansangoiam

15. "Fan. Shah Rukh Khan nailed his performance(s) in the movie. Also, very well paced and directed."

- Alterozillious

16. "Sanam Teri Kasam."

- rxbxnxx ·

17. "Jab Harry Met Sejal."

- sscutie

18. "Aksar."

- imannihilator

19. "Pataakha (2018). This was such a funny and well-made movie. The acting of both of the actresses was also top notch. It did not deserve to be a flop."

- GlassPhilosophy

20. "Tumbbad."

- bdgamercookwriterguy

21. "Jaan-e-Mann. It had everything I want to watch in a rom-com. Great music, perfect casting and effortless acting."

- akshaykhiladi9

22. "Tamasha, Haider, Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi and Love Aaj Kal 2."

- rishabhsingh9628

