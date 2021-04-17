We all have been at a place in life where we loved and lost. Whether you endured the gut-churning pain of a refusal or the agony of a long term break-up, one knows the feeling of losing in the battle of love.

In this powerful poem by Priya Malik, titled Main Tumhe Phir Miloongi, she talks about the bittersweet pain of loving and losing. 

This soulful video was uploaded by UnErase Poetry and has touched millions of hearts.

She starts her performance by saying, “Main tumhe phir miloongi. Kahan, kaise, kis tarah - mujhe sab pata hain.

She continues, “Zaroor tumhari subha ki chai mein, elaichi banke mehekungi. Ya jaise patti chai ka rang syaah karti hai, main apne ishq ki chammach duboye garam chai ki pyaali ban tumhari makhmali zubaan pe lagungi.” 

Mujhe pata hai theek kahan, kaise, kis tarah- main tumhe phir milungi. Ya ek packet mein baithi milungi. Jisse khol tum ek cigarette nikal, apni unglio se tarashte ho. Main uss dhuye ka kash ban kar, tumhare hontho se milungi.”

                    - Priya Malik

Main aur kuch nahi jaanti, bas itna jaanti hu ki waqt se jhoojhkar, naseeb ko cheerkar, rekhaao toh todkar, tumhe aana padega”, she says.

She also shared a short piece from the video on her Instagram and Twitter handle. Here's how people poured love on her short but heartwarming clip:

What else do we need on a weekend? Beautiful lines by a beautiful woman!