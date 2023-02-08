The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria has left powerful aftershocks for the people there. There have been five back-to-back earthquakes since Monday, and reports claim the death toll is nearly 8,300 people and left tens of thousands injured.
As the rescue operations continue to save more and more people, a video of a little girl being rescued from the debris has gone viral. Have a look:
The video was shared by a Twitter user named Mike and has garnered more than 1 million views. People in the comment section have thanked god and are pouring prayers for the earthquake victims.
Let us all pray that God eases their sufferings.
