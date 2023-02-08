The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria has left powerful aftershocks for the people there. There have been five back-to-back earthquakes since Monday, and reports claim the death toll is nearly 8,300 people and left tens of thousands injured.

As the rescue operations continue to save more and more people, a video of a little girl being rescued from the debris has gone viral. Have a look:

A little Turkish girl is saved. pic.twitter.com/k0IHgRCwoK — Mike (@Doranimated) February 7, 2023

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Mike and has garnered more than 1 million views. People in the comment section have thanked god and are pouring prayers for the earthquake victims.

I Can feel the joy 🤩 https://t.co/H0m2h8POWz — Graham James (@GrahamJ50555397) February 7, 2023

In the midst of such enormous loss and heartbreak, some hope emerges. https://t.co/aUpoFlFO44 — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) February 7, 2023

Pray for turkey https://t.co/t3P9er64r7 — raerae8233 (@rae_michalak) February 7, 2023

This made me cry. My baby girl flaps her arms the same way when she feels relief or excitement at me picking her up. Praying for the people trapped under the rubble https://t.co/81QmcTo6Mo — Julia Pollak (@juliaonjobs) February 7, 2023

It’s hard to fathom what these poor people are going through. I hope we hear and read of many more miraculous rescues like this one. https://t.co/fJYdrS45W6 — Gabriela Montero (@monterogabriela) February 7, 2023

A turkey girl in what resembles a new-birth https://t.co/aEqrOEnAHV — Andrea Greco (@andreagreco71) February 7, 2023

Let us all pray that God eases their sufferings.

