As we all know, a devastating earthquake recently hit Turkey and Syria. The magnitude of the earthquake was extremely high and resulted in a lot of destruction. Amidst the heartbreak though, there are many people stepping forward to support the victims. For instance, this Turkish shop owner who donated items from his shop to help people.
According to multiple clips on the internet that have gone viral, the man opened the doors of his shop for people to take whatever they require. This particular post on Twitter by @khan_zafarul shows just this taking place.
People are praising the man’s kindness, and it’s not always enough for organizations to step up and help. Often, support is needed from multiple sources in situations as catastrophic as this.
Some people have even said that there are people who would take advantage of destruction as bad as this by making access to basic amenities and goods harder for others. But this man’s generosity is proof that the world still consists of people who care.
If you also wish to help out, you can donate to the Syrian American Medical Society or the Islamic Relief.