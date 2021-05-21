As Mumbai struggles to remain afloat with Cyclone Tauktae and the government urges people to stay indoors, there are some who clearly didn't get the memo.

Actor Deepika Singh Goyal considered the rain as an opportunity to do a photoshoot with some uprooted trees.

The internet is calling out the actor for being insensitive and for promoting dangerous behaviour, especially in the middle of a storm.

Here are some of the comments the actor received:

Deepika admitted that the pictures were taken by her husband, Rohit, outside their home when they both had stepped down a tree that had fallen on their car. She issued a statement about the same to a leading daily, saying that she had no regrets and was just trying to spread positivity, but would urge people not to do the same.

I am sad for all those who were affected due to the cyclone and I didn't mean to be insensitive by posing near an uprooted tree. I would not encourage anyone to do something like that.

The actor did not take down the pictures and videos from her Instagram post, despite being called out.