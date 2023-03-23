Sometimes, it’s really important to assess our words before we spit ‘ em out. For instance, how a TV actor’s recent video calling her experience of feeling earthquake tremors ‘exciting’ has come under fire for being tone deaf.

Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a brief clip of herself saying that many people from her neighborhood left their homes and came outside once they felt the tremors. And, that she’s excited because it’s the first time she’s experiencing an earthquake. Divyanka also went on to add that it’s only exciting until the tremors don’t increase or become too serious.

The internet thought that her words were insensitive, especially because Turkey and Syria have recently experienced earthquakes of huge magnitudes that caused massive destruction. Some people felt the upload was unnecessary and could be triggering to many.

Imagine someone from Turkey or Syria seeing this after what they've been though ….!!!! Natural Disasters are NO joke…!!!! https://t.co/lfFMMpfLAp — Annika (Abrar Qazi) (@annix_26) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

how exactly is experiencing an earthquake exciting? does she not realise how triggering it must be for people who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy?



Ab adventurous banne/dikhne ke chakkar mai kuch bhi bolenge. https://t.co/rUGtScOEOa — . (@notgonnaalie) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT she lost it🙄…. Who post such insensitive comments after whatever happened last month in turkey and Syria https://t.co/mOMFd854Kp — 𝑺𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒕𝒚🥀¹¹ (@mystic_daisy_) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

She is enjoying the concert 🙄 https://t.co/KKh6KFk5Hq — Gen 4 loading…. (@RIPYRKKH) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

“ this is exciting “

yeah she’s talking about damn earth quake in this vid 😭 https://t.co/YpnJzJa7BE — Love, Tak 🕸️ (@Love_Venji_) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

My girl read the room and be more sensitive? https://t.co/2cZw7RLLDW — affy👽 (@PaperRiingsx) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT I never got excited experiencing an earthquake even for the first time years ago 😭😭 was totally baffled. https://t.co/M5aAW8rY1b — Krystalloid (@Krystal28623) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

tw: please ask those who survive these disasters after losing their everything in the wake of the calamity: do they also find this exciting? after what syria and turkey faced just last month this is plain insensitive. even if you were excited there was no need to post about it! https://t.co/L5jbAV3Yhb — 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒊 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒖𝒑𝒕𝒂 (@moonstruckbriti) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Omg how is she so happy https://t.co/4xjWpVyG4s — Bells 🖤 (@KaifSparkleEyes) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Everything is not funny these celebrities are thinking they're still kids. https://t.co/NqaUaQXiQx — DarkNight (@thasiiiiii) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT A few people came to the actor’s defense and felt that she deserved grace for her misplaced emotions and words.

Why are the people making it a huge issue. Her intensions were not wrong. She was just talking about herself so please don't take it in a wrong way & kindly don't use harsh words for her as she is a great human. She doesn't deserve these kinds of comments/hate.#DivyankaTripathi https://t.co/Kg2508y8XV — KHANZADI..! (@all_about_sarya) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Honestly there was no reason to get bent out of shape. She clearly did it unintentionally, in the moment. And for god's sake she is HUMAN. People just want to hound her for anything & everything. https://t.co/RRlTV6TAxN — Apoo✨ | Divek ❤️ (@EdibleDivek) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

i guess she didn't meant that way..

if anything we experience for the first time, it excites us atleast for some seconds with a ofc lot of scary and other thoughts. Maybe that's why, at instant acti0n, she reacted that way. https://t.co/IMg9ZcHjV3 — 𝔀𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓰 ✨️ (@tintifiedmusing) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Stoppp!! They is nothing much. She said exciting jab tak kuch jada nhi hota. Guys she is a celebrity doesn't mean ki har baat ki khal nikalo!! You also know her intentions.#DivyankaTripathi https://t.co/hplyTLiPdN — Hitarthi (@ForeverDivek) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Sorry but not Sorry I was The same when I Experienced a Hard Earthquake.. we all are in hostel and we shouting at our peaks n actually Enjoying .. Just she is celebrity Doesn't means she is not human being.. her intentions are pure .. don't be hard on her ❤️#DivyankaTripathi https://t.co/MnVqvUzOem — 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐣✨ (@Yours_Viraj) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

U should watch her in KKK,she is hell strong,sherni n adventurous hence her this reaction,in kkk even her car went upside down,tht time also she ws enjoying,stop expecting people to behave,act according to u,all r molded differently n she clearly said here jab tak jyada nai hota! https://t.co/GKCO2mmI02 — Pooja (@pooja31198) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Sometimes, it’s perfectly alright to keep certain thoughts to ourselves.