While everyone wants to be a part of the Bollywood family, but, this time we dig deeper and found out about Bollywood celebrities who have families in the television industry. Let us know who are these celebs and television actors working in the same industry.

1. Surilie Gautam and Yami Gautam

Surilie Gautam started her with the Meet Mila Re Rabba, a Sony TV show. She is the younger sister of Yami Gautam. So far, Surilie has acted in one television show and two Punjabi films.

2. Preetika Rao and Amrita Rao

Preetika is a television actress who has seen the show Beintehaa. The show worked really well 2013-14 before going off-air. She is the sister of Amrita Rao. However, Preetika also rejected many Bollywood films before appearing on Television.

3. Ayub Khan and Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu

Son of veteran actors Begum Para and Nasir Khan. He has been a part of the television industry mainly. He is also the nephew of Saira Banu and Late Dilip Kumar. He made his debut in Mahabharat and later worked on many great shows.

4. Anup Soni and Raj Babbar

The host of the popular show Crime petrol Anup Soni is the son-in-law of Bollywood actor Raj Babbar. Anup has also worked in many Bollywood films. He not only an actor but also a model, an anchor, and a politician.

5. Madalsa Sharma and Mithun Chakraborty

Madalsa is a television actress working in a show called Anupamaa. Madalsa Sharma is the daughter-in-law of actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty.

6. Arya Babbar and Raj Babbar

Arya Babbar is the eldest son of Raj Babbar. Though he started his career with Bollywood, he is now working in Television. His role as Lanka Naresh Ravana in the hit Sony TV program is popular.

7. Ishita Dutta and Tanushree Dutta

Ishita, who is the sister of Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta is part of the television industry. She is known for her lead role in Ek Ghar Banaunga.

8. Ragini Khanna and Govinda

Ragini, who is a famous television actress, also belongs to a renowned family. She is the niece of the famous Bollywood actor Govinda. Her elder brother Amit Khanna is also an actor. Also, a proud granddaughter of the classical singer Nirmala Devi. Ragini made her debut in 2008.

9. Aarti Singh and Govinda

Aarti is a television actress who has been part of many wonderful television shows like Udaan. She is also the niece of the famous Bollywood actor Govinda.

10. Niketan Dheer and Pankaj Dheer

Niketan has been part of television and Bollywood movies too. He is also the son of actor Pankaj Dheer. He has also played a part in the movie Chennai Express.

11. Somya Seth and Govinda

Somya is also an actor from the Govinda family. She is popularly known for her role as the protagonist in the television serial Navya which aired on Star Plus. Her mother, Veena Seth, is also a theatre actor.

12. Nimai Bali and Sanjay Dutt

Nimai Bali made his debut in a fantasy series Chandrakanta. He is the cousin of Sanjay Dutt. He has very well established himself as the villain in the television industry.

13. Krushna Abhishek and Govinda

Krishna, who is known very well for his comedy, is the nephew of Govinda. He has been part of television for quite a few years now. Krishna has also done films, like Bol Bachchan and, Entertainment for which he received a lot of appreciation.

14. Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan

Shakti Mohan, who started her career from the show Dance India Dance is the sister of famous Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan. She has always marveled in her career from being part of movies, shows, choreography.

15. Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy

Rohit has been in the television industry for a long time. He is the younger brother of popular television and film actor Ronit Roy. Rohit is also the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi.

16. Neelima Azeem and Pankak Kapoor

Neelima Azeem, mother of Shahid Kapoor was also a very renowned Tv actor. She also became a part of many historical & drama movies later. Neelima married Pankaj Kapoor who is an actor-director and writer. However, they were divorced later.

17. Ruslaan Mumtaz and Anjana Mumtaz

Ruslaan Mumtaz popularly known for his movie Mera Phela Phela Pyaar is the son of actress Anjana Mumtaz who has given several hit Bollywood movies.

18. Purbi Joshi and Sari Joshi

Purbi Joshi is the daughter of National Award-winning diva Sarita Joshi. She started her career as a model, and later become a part of television and many Bollywood movies too.

19. Purab Kohli and Shekhar Kapur

Purab Kholi made his debut with a Zee TV show. But he received fame from his video jockeying on Channel V. He has done a lot of television work and is also actively working in Bollywood. He is also the Nephew of famous filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

20. Karanvir Bohra and Ram Kumar Bohra

Karanvir is known for Ekta Kapoor’s mega-hit serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He was worked in the television industry for a long time now. He is also the grandson of actor/producer/filmmaker Ram Kumar Bohra.

21. Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar

Supriya is an actress, director as well as a producer. She rose to fame from her popular show Tu Tu Main Main as Radha Verma. She has done television shows like Sasural Genda Phool and Kadvee Khattee Meethi.

22. Supriya Pathak & Pankaj Kapur

Popularly known as Hansa Parekh from Khichdi, she is been in television history for a long. Sister of actor Ratna Pathak who is also an actor. Supriya married Pankaj Kapur in 1988 who is also an actor, director, and writer.