TV shows have surpassed the limit to be wild, funny, unreasonable, illogical, and have some bizarre concepts. Thanks to Twitter, we saw wild scenes like heart transplants, plastic surgery, and whatnot. With the new year comes a new cringe-fest.

A viral clip from the Pakistani soap Bepanah featured the Autobiography of Adolf Hitler’ to showcase hatred with a creepy smile. Yup, you read that right. Now, if you know, Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ isn’t something that should be putting a smile on someone’s face. Have a look:

"بظاہر لاکھ نفرت جتاؤں، مگر تمہاری محبت کے حصار سے نہیں نکل سکتی"



وہ سب تو ٹھیک ہے گُل باجی، لیکن یہ نفرتیں جتاتے جتاتے آپ نے کونسی کتاب اُٹھا لی ہے؟! 😳

🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TRNUeItoso — Shemrez Nauman Afzal 🇵🇰 (@shemrez) January 7, 2023

The beaming smile on Gul’s (the protagonist) face has left Twitteratis confused about what she is thinking. Here’s what they have to say:

Ayy yooo these Pakistani dramas are running wild 💀 pic.twitter.com/0tyNAsY4sX — Sarmad Iqbal (@Sarmad8bit) January 7, 2023

What is "wild" in reading a book by a pious painter, writer and thought-leader? https://t.co/aWLUTtulzX — Quote Unquote (@varunoberoi82) January 9, 2023

ayo what the fuck is this come on https://t.co/CZ9WMHDv6r — Polyhedral Onion (@poly_onion) January 9, 2023

Why is she smiling like that 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/KaZiyAXC0I — ♦️🀄♦️ (@Hexaking1) January 9, 2023

look at her smiling like its a self help book 😭 https://t.co/QyFbZdMUOL — damini (@theminithor) January 8, 2023

reading Mein Kampf and that too with a smile 🫠 https://t.co/cbZdrxqQf7 — muq (@areyybhai) January 8, 2023

She better start shaking her head towards the end of the book https://t.co/Os32jKSgAM — ٰ (@_A_100_M) January 8, 2023

