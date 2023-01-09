TV shows have surpassed the limit to be wild, funny, unreasonable, illogical, and have some bizarre concepts. Thanks to Twitter, we saw wild scenes like heart transplants, plastic surgery, and whatnot. With the new year comes a new cringe-fest.
A viral clip from the Pakistani soap Bepanah featured the Autobiography of Adolf Hitler’ to showcase hatred with a creepy smile. Yup, you read that right. Now, if you know, Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ isn’t something that should be putting a smile on someone’s face. Have a look:
The beaming smile on Gul’s (the protagonist) face has left Twitteratis confused about what she is thinking. Here’s what they have to say:
That said, TV shows are synonymous with a cringe.
