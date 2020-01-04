Game of Thrones' final season might have sucked but the truth is it was the best show of the decade. And not just by popularity, it was actually pretty good, be it the story, the music, acting, even the CGI. All of it was pretty damn good.

But now that the show is over and the obsession over it is done with, we're going to need new shows to fill that void that will wake us up early in the morning to watch TV before anyone spoils it for us.

1. The Boys

After the first season broke the mystique behind the superhero genre, The Boys is all set to make a comeback with season 2 this year. And this is just the beginning. This is a different kind of superhero story.

The Boys is gritty, violent, real and has come from the dark underbelly of the superhero industry. Hopefully, the show has many more seasons to follow, because, after a decade of superhero worship, it would actually be pretty cool to throw some shit at those shady vigilante bastards.

2. The Witcher

It has not even been a month and The Witcher is already one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Actor Henry Cavil, a fan of the books and the games himself, is perfect as Geralt of Rivia.

Now, while the first season got some mixed reviews from critics and seemed a tad slow at times, remember that is exactly what happened with Game of Thrones' first season as well. So pay that coin to your Witcher, because this has the potential to become the fantasy marvel of the decade.

3. Hunters

Produced by Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino, Hunters is a fictional historical drama based in 1977's New York City, where Nazi hunters have discovered hundreds of Nazi officials conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The show is set to premiere on the 21s of February this year.

4. The Falcon & The Winter Soldier

Remember the first film these two characters were introduced in. Some might always argue that that film, Captain America: Winter Soldier is still the best movie of the MCU. Also knowing Disney, this will have pretty high production value and will continue where the story was left after Endgame.

Take all those things into consideration and much like Daredevil, this might just set the benchmark for upcoming superhero shows.

5. Lovecraft Country

Produced by Jordan Peele, the drama series based on the 2016 Matt Ruff novel, follows Atticus Black, his friend Letitia and his uncle George go on a journey across 1950s Jim Crow USA to find his missing father.

Well, now they don't just have to escape monsters from an H.P. Lovecraft story but also survive and overcome the racist reign of terror in an overwhelmingly white America.

6. The Haunting Of Bly Manor

When The Haunting of Hill House went on air, nobody expected much from the show, let alone the chance of creating sequels.

However, the show was not only a pleasant surprise, it also reinvented the horror genre. And if rumours are any indication, The Haunting of Bly Manor is going to set the bar even higher.

7. Locke & Key

Locke and Key is an adaptation of IDW comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez and it revolves around three siblings who go to their ancestral home after the murder of their father and find that the house has magical keys that gives them new abilities. What they do not know is that there is also a demon in the house who will stop at nothing to attain the keys.

8. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

This animated series follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime camping experience on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they'll need to go from strangers to friends to family, if they're going to survive.

9. Snowpiecer

If you haven't watched the Chris Evans film of the same name, then you need to watch it now. Mostly because it is great. Also, because it'll help you get some context for this show.

The show is set 7 years after the ice-age returned and turned the planet into a frozen wasteland. Whatever survivors remain, inhabit a perpetually-moving train that makes circles around the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are the key focus of this television adaptation the graphic novel Le Transperceneige.

10. Brave New World

According to Deadline, 'Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself'.

The rigid social structure means that people have been programmed in a manner to do only the things that high powers have deemed fit for them. The misshaped utopia obviously gets challenged by a few brave and women but the repercussions often do not fit the revolution.

Oh, this is in store for us, I can only imagine how good this decade is going to be.