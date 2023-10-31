Created by Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey and written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and Apoorv Singh Karki Aspirants‘ season 2 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video recently. The show stars Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal and Shivankit Singh Parihar and revolves around the Indian competitive exam culture, specifically, around UPSC aspirants and professionals.
This time around the show has delved even more into the lives of Union Public Service Commission and Public Service Commission professionals. And if you’re interested in catching the second season, you can read these tweets to decide for yourself:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
You can also watch the trailer here.
Top picks for you
EntertainmentAaliyah Jainabout 2 months ago | 3 min read