Created by Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey and written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and Apoorv Singh Karki Aspirants‘ season 2 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video recently. The show stars Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal and Shivankit Singh Parihar and revolves around the Indian competitive exam culture, specifically, around UPSC aspirants and professionals.

Credit: OTT Play

This time around the show has delved even more into the lives of Union Public Service Commission and Public Service Commission professionals. And if you’re interested in catching the second season, you can read these tweets to decide for yourself:

Just completed #Aspirants2, and it's hard to capture its essence in a single word. This series is in a league of its own within its expansive universe. What truly shines in this show is its exceptional writing, This show is all around Abhilash, and his remarkable journey. pic.twitter.com/31zTk9V5iq — Sumit Singh Rawat (@SumitFotography) October 26, 2023

Aspirants Season 2 is full of emotions, ‘sandeep bhaiya kya krdiya aapne end mein’🫠 Hope Season 3 will come soon, because the real story is just started.@TheViralFever Kab aayega Season 3 ? #AspirantsOnPrime #Aspirants #AspirantsSeason2 pic.twitter.com/ftPHRNeDmf — Anupam Shakya (@theanupamshakya) October 24, 2023

I don't whether it's right or wrong but you always hit the chord definitely and you make it relatable as always with deeper emotions this Time #aspirants2 @TheViralFever

Thank you for existing fingers crossed for #Kotafactory pic.twitter.com/MbdpxPNJFj — AB7 (@urstruly7AB) October 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

#AspirantsSeason2



Didn't expect but it was an upgrade over Season 1

Didn't include unnecessary love angles.

A well researched series made focusing on personal and professional lives and conflicts of civil servants in India.

The series was quite realistic.

Season 3 awaited. — Arjun (@78and_Counting) October 28, 2023

Just completed Aspirants Season 2.



The show has nailed the nuances of the role of a DM. The daily ethical dilemmas, battles against vested interests, making difficult choices — have all been portrayed brilliantly.



As an aspirant and a Collector, there was so much to relate to! — Anudeep Durishetty (@anudeepd7) October 28, 2023

#Aspirants season 2

This TVF production is a master class, like all their previous productions. Casting is so perfect , Naveen is a powerful actor.

10/10 — wasim (@WASiMKP) October 28, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants season 2 :

Rating 9/10

The character development of each character is very good.

Focused enough on each character while linking it to the protagonist.

Great story writing

Also love how they have covered perspectives on different angles.

Life values ✅

Must watch! — @ (@manthosh12) October 25, 2023

Just finished Aspirants Season 2.. Outstanding is the word to describe this part is well.. Very tight screenplay, excellent acting by everyone.

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2 #aspirants2review — Kalim Akram Khan (@kalim0608) October 28, 2023

Aspirants 2 is a very good watch. The situations and dynamics presented aptly represent the diverse responsibilities, expectations, pulls and pressures faced by civil servants both professionally as well as personally. — Bhavya Verma (@bhavyaverma) October 30, 2023

#AspirantsSeason2

Another inspiring season from the house of @TheViralFever.Each and every character is portrayed beautifully in this season.Waiting to watch the 6th attempt of Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya's reprisal. Songs could have been added for a better score.@apoorvkarki88 pic.twitter.com/DO67Fa76xM — Biswa Prakash Nanda (@BiswaPrakash04) October 25, 2023

You can also watch the trailer here.