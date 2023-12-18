Those of you who are ardent fans of TVF shows will probably love to know that Flames season 4 will soon start streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer just dropped, and true to its nature, the series has a nostalgic vibe to it, giving us a glimpse into young love and friendships. Flames features Tanya Maniktala, Ritvik Sahore, Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar, and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish

The show follows the relationship between Rajat (Ritvik) and Ishita (Tanya) and this time around, there is an obstacle standing in the way of the evolution of their relationship. Ishita is ready to move to another city for college, and Rajat feels abandoned by her making this decision.

Here is the trailer if you’d like to take a look at Rajat, Ishita, Pandu and Anusha’s journey this time around:

And here’s how people have responded to the trailer:

The show is all set to release on December 21. Are you ready for it?