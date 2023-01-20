One of the biggest revelations women have had over the last few years is how much our health is neglected, not just by our loved ones, but by medical professionals too. This has become clearer because of how greatly our pain is disregarded. There are many medical procedures that are carried out without sedation, for women and other minorities.

Which is why, this fantastic tweet by an ObGyn has piqued our interest. Kelsey, an ObGyn with an MD, MPH posted about normalizing being provided sedation for procedures like IUD insertion. And what followed was a trail of tweets by women talking about not being given sedatives for other procedures such as biopsies, uterine polyp removals etc.

Normalize offering sedation for IUD insertions! — Kelsey, MD, MPH (@KelseyObGyn) April 25, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Women have traditionally been made to undergo medical procedures with little to no sedation. In medical terminology I believe it’s called the “suck it up” theory of pain management. We need to do better. — Dr. StephanieB DrPH, MPH (@sboumedi) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Sadly, many people argue that most IUD removal procedures don’t require sedation, but as @missnemmanuel has shared, not all procedures feel the same. In a reply to Dr. Kelsey’s tweet, she mentioned having had three procedures, out of which only the last one was painful, but clearly so painful that she required some form of sedation.

My last one I nearly passed out and kinda went into shock. The nurse had to get cold compresses and give me something sugary and I couldn't stand up for like 10/15 mins from feeling so faint 😫. Weirdly my 1st two were uncomfortable but not painful. This last one though… whew! — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I just had my removal and replacement done yesterday. My IUD was stuck in a muscle. It was the worse pain I have ever been in and now I feel nauseous and in extreme pain anytime I sit or stand. I needed sedation or some pain management but I got NONE. — natalie (@the_nitnat) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I just had my second done at my 6week PP appt and could barely take the pain because she had to try like 5 diff times and it was potentially worse than strong contractions. — Maria West | DTC Mom (@mariabestwest) April 27, 2022 Credit: Twitter

And @kmdean456 made a really interesting point by asking why a light sedation is provided for a colonoscopy but not for cervix biopsies. Making it very clear that men’s health and comfort is taken far more seriously than women’s physiological (and many times psychological) pain.

Not sure why there is light sedation for colonoscopy, but if I need a biopsy of my cervix (that we couldn’t do in a doctors office due to extreme discomfort) the next option was booking an OR and being under general sedation?? — kirsten (@kmdean456) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Had a fm pgy3 laugh in my face when I conversationally asked if he used sedation for his iud insertions. He said, "they don't hurt!" And I kindly asked if he'd ever had one. He then helpfully mansplained that it's no worse than a pelvic. "how do you know?" "I've done 100s" 🙄🙄 — Bridget W (@bridg_w_) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I thought I could work remotely from home, based on what I had been told to expect. Yeah right! Cue me fessing up to my work husband, asking my supervisor for the rest of the day off, and everyone else pretending to respect my privacy while raising their eyebrows about it. — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) April 27, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I’m sure it’s an insurance thing. I swear if men have to have a bandaid they get it paid for but women have to fight for pain relief and other necessary services bec insurance companies treat us like second class citizens. Time to stand up, ladies. — LeaningDracula (@LeaningDracula) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

And normalize offering sedation for uterine polyp removals. The pain! Inhumane! I wish male doctors felt that pain before not even mentioning the possiblility of sedation. So sick of women's pain being dismissed. — infobancaetica (@infobancaetica) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

and have clear discussions pre-insertion about post-insertion pain which lasts weeks and is quite severe for many women, but it's not something that's discussed as part of 'informed' consent. — Dr. Deepti Gurdasani (@dgurdasani1) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Mine was so so so painful I involuntarily tried to kick the nurse away. Super high pain threshold — Denise Duffield-Thomas (@DeniseDT) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Was JUST discussing this with a friend who passed out and threw up from IUD insertion. She had never had children. Same happened to several other people I know — justahuman (@coastalaggie) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I’m switching from iud to nexplanon soon because my doc won’t use sedation. Initial iud was too painful to do that again. — Devin (she/they) (@chaplainmom207) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

It's because BS like this keeps getting repeated even in this day and age. Who is writing this stuff and where are they getting their information from? Obviously not women who have cervical procedures. pic.twitter.com/b8y1fGJBzG — *cringe*😬 (@SusanWD4) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Sedation for my husband’s vasectomy. Not for my IUD insertion. Or it’s removal which hurt like f**k! — Dr D | scanning | masked | vaccinated4 (@dedge69) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT I was in agony for days and told to take a Tylenol (which btw does absolutely *nothing* for me) 🙄😑 Wasn't offered a topical analgesic or anything, at the time I didn't know I could ask.

Some of the docs in these replies are making some pretty heavy assumptions & it's — xandypants is kind of an asshole (@WomenForhydrox1) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

My husband is offered sedation for his epidural Shots for back pain!!! I had those 4x to have each child, while bent over in active labor and told to be still!! I was floored! — MJ’s School Year with Balance (@meli1456) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

You wanna talk pain .

My gynecologist did an ablation on my uterus in his office , ( the burning 🔥 one ) no sedation , no anesthesia, nothing .



I was screaming the whole time . It was like being skinned alive . 😭 — HarpersMom46 (@HarpersMom6) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Sedation needs to be offered for endometrial biopsies, too. My doctor refused to give me anything, saying “we don’t do that because the procedure is so fast.” 😱😱😱 — Still ready for the perp walk 🌊 (@Laurie_J_Evans) April 27, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I had to beg to get sedated. And I also got shamed for it bc it’s such a “quick procedure”. But I am damn happy I listened to my instinct as it was painless and such a positive experience (in the hospital not with the OBGYN). — 𝐸𝓂𝒷𝑒𝓇𝓇 (@ExpressiveSoles) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Women never have their pain treated as seriously as men do. — Sheilby 🇺🇦 (@Sheilby24) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I was told to take 6 ibuprofen a half hour before my appointment. That was it. I had an edible on top of it cause I knew it would be rough. I'm so glad I did.



We shouldn't have to self medicate for medical procedures. Pain management should be a given. — Grayson Drake 💸 Thot Criminal (@fakegraydrake) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Hell yes! The Dr told me “there would be some cramping”. Holy buckets! I almost passed out. When I begged her to stop I was told they did it in the office all the time. It was almost over. But it wasn’t. They made me feel like it was my fault they were unsuccessful. — crazy cat lady9999 (@barbarajean9999) April 26, 2022 Credit: Twitter

What an eye opening bunch of comments! Also, why is there so much resistance towards women asking to be treated with more sensitivity? It’s as if everyone but women themselves has a say in how much pain they are in and whether or not they need pain medication. How bizarre.