One of the biggest revelations women have had over the last few years is how much our health is neglected, not just by our loved ones, but by medical professionals too. This has become clearer because of how greatly our pain is disregarded. There are many medical procedures that are carried out without sedation, for women and other minorities.
Which is why, this fantastic tweet by an ObGyn has piqued our interest. Kelsey, an ObGyn with an MD, MPH posted about normalizing being provided sedation for procedures like IUD insertion. And what followed was a trail of tweets by women talking about not being given sedatives for other procedures such as biopsies, uterine polyp removals etc.
Sadly, many people argue that most IUD removal procedures don’t require sedation, but as @missnemmanuel has shared, not all procedures feel the same. In a reply to Dr. Kelsey’s tweet, she mentioned having had three procedures, out of which only the last one was painful, but clearly so painful that she required some form of sedation.
And @kmdean456 made a really interesting point by asking why a light sedation is provided for a colonoscopy but not for cervix biopsies. Making it very clear that men’s health and comfort is taken far more seriously than women’s physiological (and many times psychological) pain.
What an eye opening bunch of comments! Also, why is there so much resistance towards women asking to be treated with more sensitivity? It’s as if everyone but women themselves has a say in how much pain they are in and whether or not they need pain medication. How bizarre.