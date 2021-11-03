One thing that is almost universally known about Shah Rukh Khan is just how great of a human being he is. How compassionate, graceful and classy he is. And, filmmaker Hansal Mehta's latest tweet has given us all another reason to love the actor even more.

The director wrote about a time he had posted to have funds organised for a child who was suffering from a tumour and needed to undergo surgery. He said that Shah Rukh Khan stepped forward and quietly had the money transferred to the hospital, quite literally overnight! And according to Mehta, the actor has done this on more than one occasion.

If this hasn't gotten you feeling senti about SRK, then I don't know what will. Here's the tweet Hansal Mehta posted.

Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I’ve interacted with SRK thrice - once on twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was.. pic.twitter.com/JSgnwnj24H — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 2, 2021

And of course, his fans also commented on the post.

Shah Rukh Khan makes being kind cool!