When I first watched Haseen Dillruba, the number of twists and turns the film took had me hooked till the end. Three years after its release, its sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey released on Netflix today. To be honest, I am excited to watch it, but those who have seen it have mixed views.
Apparently, the film begins right from where its first installment finished and explores the wild ride that is Rishu and Rani’s relationship. Where some find Taapsee and Vikrant’s performances exceptional, many are disappointed with the plot of the film. They feel it doesn’t add anything substantial. By the way, people are particularly commending Sunny Kaushal’s acting. Take a look at what they are saying –
In the case of murder mysteries, #Bollywood makers have really to go beyond the old formula and present something new.
Despite a few gritty elements it possesses, the #HaseenDillruba sequel didn’t bring anything new. You never feel a sense of thrill…
liked phir aayi hasseen dillruba more than the haseen dillruba. it's still too convoluted to be fun, but the visuals more than make up for the narrative flaws. there's one shot in the river that's just burned into my brain.
Taapsee has won hearts and how in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba 😍
“Hasseen Sirr Dardd = Disappointing ”
The highly anticipated sequel unfortunately, fails to impress.
With a weak storyline, poor narration, and predictable suspense, the film drags on unnecessarily, testing the viewer's patience, neither… pic.twitter.com/i3fzFIlMHh
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba mein theres one person who stood out and thats #TaapseePannu, right from here acting, looks and breathtaking saree looks WAAH 🤩🤩🤩
hi #VikrantMassey has delivered such a phenomenal performance in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba… As an actor he always gives us his best performance and is the best in no matter what he does🔥😍🤩
sunny kaushal dominated #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba most of the plot twists were predictable in the film except the last line his character said, I did not see that coming 🤫
Past guys! Haseen Dilruba on Netflix is so worth your time!
Oho! I love Tapsee Pannu so much. Also Vikraant Massey has the common man down to the t.
I will rate it a solid 8/10
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba brings Taapsee Pannu back to spread her magic as a dolly bird. The sequel of Haseen Dilruba falls short of expectations set by its predecessor. As a sequel, it struggles to capture the same intrigue and suspense that made the original film a memorable…
Did Sunny Kaushal overshadow Vikrant Massey in this movie? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba
"While #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba's latter half may not sustain the high standards set by its beginning, it remains an engaging watch thanks to good performance by its stellar cast," says Devesh Sharma.
Rating: 3.5/5
#PhirAayiHasseenDillruba Jimmy Shergill and Aditya Srivastava are okay and are let down by the writing. All in all, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a disappointing film, just like the first part
You'll keep on guessing whats going on in #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba right till the very end; not because of its plot-twists but because the director decided to fuck around with the script every 5 minutes.
Absolutely no reason to watch and its a complete waste of time.
⭐️
If there’s one thing about Bollywood sequels, it’s that they rarely surpass the original. Recreating the same thrill or adding on to it is no easy feat. But I know I will still be watching Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to make up my mind. If not anything, I think it’ll still be entertaining.