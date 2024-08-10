When I first watched Haseen Dillruba, the number of twists and turns the film took had me hooked till the end. Three years after its release, its sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey released on Netflix today. To be honest, I am excited to watch it, but those who have seen it have mixed views.

Apparently, the film begins right from where its first installment finished and explores the wild ride that is Rishu and Rani’s relationship. Where some find Taapsee and Vikrant’s performances exceptional, many are disappointed with the plot of the film. They feel it doesn’t add anything substantial. By the way, people are particularly commending Sunny Kaushal’s acting. Take a look at what they are saying –

If there’s one thing about Bollywood sequels, it’s that they rarely surpass the original. Recreating the same thrill or adding on to it is no easy feat. But I know I will still be watching  Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to make up my mind. If not anything, I think it’ll still be entertaining.