Akshay Kumar has a long list of movies in his career. And if you see his latest ones, he's acted alongside female actors almost half his age in almost all of them. The internet called him out every time, but nothing seems to be stopping him from doing so.

Recently, another song of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey released where he is seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez (36) and Kriti Sanon (31). Just to tell you, Akshay Kumar is 54.

Once again, the internet doesn't want him to play such roles.

Who does casting of such movies, do they do any research what audience would like to see. No chemistry, nothing in common, no compatibility. Mere waste of money one is 55 and another 29 almost half of age. ⁦who invest in such movies and who pays this loss. ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ pic.twitter.com/oZtFtbHnpf — Anita Kurani Shah (@AnitaKurani) March 11, 2022

Nothing more gross than watching Akshay Kumar romance heroines half his age 🤢 — Insanejuti (@SenjutiBiswas) March 5, 2022

@akshaykumar do you have some shame, please look at your age and role you are playing, its totally pathetic and you not doing justice with your acting @kritisanon https://t.co/Bp0wFj3T1W — Pardeep chuttani (@pradeepchuttani) March 11, 2022

#stop akshay kumar,it time for him to do some social work ,allow/promote youngster in the industry or at least his kid.He no more looks a romantic hero moving with Actresses half the age of his. — Rahul Gagneja (@RahulGagneja12) March 11, 2022

You’re romancing with your friends daughter who is half your age Akshay. #SaraAlikhan #AkshayKumar https://t.co/PwVFPQlCPG — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) November 24, 2021

It's uncomfortable to watch Akshay Kumar romancing women half his age. They should really have a retirement plan for Bollywood actors. — Kops (@kopal_jain12) October 11, 2021

Can Akshay Kumar stop romancing young actresses and start playing Dad roles? Be like Senior Bachchan — Farheen B • 🇲🇺 (@Faleeeen) December 30, 2021

It's time @akshaykumar stopped romancing young girls close to the age of his own kids and acted in films closer to his age. — veena bakshi (@vibione) November 19, 2021

Kiara Advani looks too young in front of Akshay Kumar... He doesn't look cool romancing her — Neha (@NehaaCC) October 26, 2020

Akshay is a good actor no doubt. But it’s repulsive to see a 53 yr old man romancing a 28 yr woman. Kiara was born in 1992, the year khiladi released. When young women are still sold to old men for marriage in this country then these films only propagates that mindset. Ban pedos. — Hume (@Hume520) October 11, 2020

kriti sanon wasn’t young enough for akshay kumar. he’s ‘romancing’ her younger sister in their new song hmmm — kuns (@kunsahuja) November 6, 2019

It's time for Bollywood to do away with this regressive trend of casting actors with such a wide age gap.