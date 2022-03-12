Akshay Kumar has a long list of movies in his career. And if you see his latest ones, he's acted alongside female actors almost half his age in almost all of them. The internet called him out every time, but nothing seems to be stopping him from doing so.

Recently, another song of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey released where he is seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez (36) and Kriti Sanon (31). Just to tell you, Akshay Kumar is 54.

Once again, the internet doesn't want him to play such roles.

It's time for Bollywood to do away with this regressive trend of casting actors with such a wide age gap.