Vijay Varma is changing the definition of a classic ‘male hero’ with one role at a time, thanks to his brilliant acting skills and the talent to communicate with his audience through his soul-stirring expressions.

However, beneath the show business, he’s just a desi like us and his tweets confirm that. Let’s take a look at some of his best ones, shall we?

1. We share the same mantra: food before anything else, dude!

I was checking out food tbh ☺️ https://t.co/uPvCzhgOrU — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) September 26, 2023

2. Guess who’s not insecure about his muscularity?

I kinda agree https://t.co/4SsbMUuJEl — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 19, 2023

3. Aren’t we all?

4. He knows himself too well.

ADVERTISEMENT

I think I can play fashion police too🕺🏻 https://t.co/OM8BSrpsxn — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) September 22, 2023

5. If ‘being brutally honest’ had a face:

Ye toh maine Gullyboy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai🤝 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

6. The man tickles our funny bones (not that we are complaining).

Im only here for memes 🤣 https://t.co/CRsBJywIA4 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

7. He covers up the dating questions like we dodge our nosy desi aunties!

8. Only Vijay Varma can turn a typo mistake into a hilarious meme fest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haha NOW** and I’m not paying @elonmusk to edit this typo. Or to prove that I’m the real Vijay varma, the Important one with a blue tick 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) July 27, 2023

9. Tussi te bade mazzaki ho!

Ok I won’t anymore https://t.co/5vunrJNcsN — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) July 7, 2023

10. Janhit mein jaari kardo!

Tum aur tumhari mummy jaison ne bigaada hai mujhe. Thank u but No more dark characters 🤭🤣 https://t.co/cFYJpcHaOa — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) July 6, 2023

11. Us, Vijay, us.

Yeh bhi ho raha hai. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/5hYqsqJHm7 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 8, 2023

12. The level of relatability is MAX!

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s me in entire lockdown https://t.co/N4sCGahARB — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 17, 2023

It’s Vijay Varma’s world and we’re just breathing here!