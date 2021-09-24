Featuring an excellent cast, the popular show is back with its second season. Directed by Raghav Subbu, the series features Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in lead roles.
Highlighting the difficulties that present-day IIT-JEE aspirants face in their every day lives, this show is the nation’s first black and white show.
So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.
Kota factory season 2 ❤️ an amazing story ❤️❤️ after a long wait. But it was worth waiting for this series❤️. @jitendrajk06 jeetu bhaiya kya performance tha❤️ ek hi dil kitne baar jeetoge❤️#KotaFactoryS2 #JeetuBhaiyaOP #netflixindia— Saurabh Singh (@Sausi2596) September 24, 2021
Done with Kota Factory season 2. Bit different from 1st season. Seems showing reality n truth of kota, coaching money , teachers transfer, sick students, suicide, pressure etc. writing feels like tried to made just for the sake of it. Best part is Jeetu Bhaiya. Watch for him only— san (@sgv4343) September 24, 2021
After Kota Factory 2 the cutoff of Jee Advance is definitely going to rise.— Subodh Kamde (@SubodhKamde) September 24, 2021
That 5 minute part of Jeetubhaiya in Kota Factory season 2 in episode 1 "feel karva diya"♥️♥️♥️@NetflixIndia @TheViralFever #JeetuBhaiyaOP #KotaFactory— Krunal Modi (@modikrunal157) September 24, 2021
Kota Factory Season 2, Episode 1.— Dhrubajyoti Deka (@Djdhruba2) September 24, 2021
Masterpiece. only TVF can give this feel. Goosebumps. IITJEE preparation days.@ArunabhKumar is a genius.
i tried watching kota factory 2 but 5 mins in im crying 12th fucking sucks— M | LOVE ON TOUR (@threesixninelou) September 24, 2021
Watching Kota factory season 2 and oh my god the traumatic flashbacks— Rish Kabhi Nahi (@ButterKitchen17) September 24, 2021
When season 2 of Kota Factory begins with "Irodov khola, g**nd fatt gayi", I felt that😞— Aabhaas Dasgupta (@DasguptaAabhaas) September 24, 2021
Second season of Kota factory is good but first season was better.— Shreya (@wtffkohli) September 24, 2021
4 episodes done, tvf has put a little more ❤️ into Season 2, as a teacher I can say its so on point #KotaFactory #JeetuBhaiyaOP— Rahul Thakwani (@csrahulthakwani) September 24, 2021
#KotaFactory #JeetuBhaiyaOP 💯✨ pic.twitter.com/fJp3g1kMgM— Kaushal (@Kaushalmak07) September 24, 2021
Thank you Netflix india for releasing kota factory 2— Aparajita Das (@Aparaji62768617) September 24, 2021
@NetflixIndia season 2 of #KotaFactory is not that impressive #KotaFactorySeason2 #netflixindia #Netflix— Ashwani (@mani_ashwani) September 24, 2021
My first web series was kota factory 1 but season 2 was way best— Likhith Raj (@Likhith_raj__) September 24, 2021
Loved it jeethu bhaiya #KotaFactory
Storytelling, Cinematography and JEETU BHAIYA ❤️#KotaFactory #KotaFactorySeason2— Priya. (@NoTYaTherapist) September 24, 2021
#KotaFactory #KotaFactorySeason2— Aditya Sinha (@ad1tyasinha) September 24, 2021
JEETU BHAIYA SUPREMACY! Great direction by TVF as usual, the casting is just on point, filled with actors with great potential.
My Rating: Count the stars in the sky ♾⭐️ @NetflixIndia @TheViralFever @netflix pic.twitter.com/BiskDrMgj3
Charm of Jeetu Bhaiya continues in #KotaFactorySeason2 as well ..— Mayank (@sarcasm_taken) September 24, 2021
Wish we had such motivating person too in life !
desperately need a Jeetu bhaiya in my life to help me through everything#KotaFactory— Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) September 24, 2021
" YOU DON'T AIM LOW WHEN IT COMES TO BOYS BUT YOU CAN WHEN IT COMES LIFE? "😭😭😭😭 I love jeetu bhaiya— bxrshu (@notbxrshx) September 24, 2021
life would have been more easy,— Rishikesh⚡ (@risikesss) September 24, 2021
if someone like #jeetubhaiya existed in real life!!!#KotaFactory #Netflix #KotaFactorySeason2