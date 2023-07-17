Last week, we saw that Barun Sobti starrer Kohrra began streaming on Netflix. And ever since then, the crime drama has been catching people’s attention and garnering a lot of admiration from the audience for it’s screenplay, plot-line and casting.
Directed by Randeep Jha, Kohrra revolves around a brutal murder in the countryside of Punjab, and its investigation. Along with Sobti, the show stars the likes of Suvinder Vicky and Manish Chaudhari.
The compelling storyline and actors’ performances has people incredibly impressed, and basically talking about it, all over Twitter. So here, take a look at what the audience has to say about the show of the year:
You can watch the trailer here, just in case you want to catch a glimpse of it before you truly dive in.