Last week, we saw that Barun Sobti starrer Kohrra began streaming on Netflix. And ever since then, the crime drama has been catching people’s attention and garnering a lot of admiration from the audience for it’s screenplay, plot-line and casting.

Credit: Money Control

Directed by Randeep Jha, Kohrra revolves around a brutal murder in the countryside of Punjab, and its investigation. Along with Sobti, the show stars the likes of Suvinder Vicky and Manish Chaudhari.

The compelling storyline and actors’ performances has people incredibly impressed, and basically talking about it, all over Twitter. So here, take a look at what the audience has to say about the show of the year:

Two episodes into @Randeepjha's incredible new show #Kohrra on Netflix—a perfect testament of the power of restrained storytelling. It's impossible for any creative person to come out of this experience uninspired. The unexpected black humour is the icing on the cake. Don't miss. pic.twitter.com/RngxK8FDOD — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 16, 2023

#Kohrra : Of Fathers & Frailties



Wildly going unnoticed on Netflix, just like #CAT & deserves your attention. Disturbing, nuanced & an exceptional Suvinder Vicky supported by a confident Barun Sobti!



The fog clears, yet there is no respite. Gloom all along. #NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/59pBRdd302 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 17, 2023

Barun Sobti is effortless at subtle, sarcastic humour through his personal touch of microexpressions and dialogue delivery 😂

Amarpal Garundi is arguably his best performance so far, and his benchmark is already high 🔥 #BarunSobti#Kohrra pic.twitter.com/aU8fJKkPRa — 🌫✨️ (@daalchaawal_) July 16, 2023

Pet themes from Paatal Lok and Udta Punjab show up in different ways in the quite spectacular Kohrra on @NetflixIndia. Cop buddies, drugs, crime and so many fucked up people inhabit a haunting world set somewhere in Punjab. Some terrific performances by @Suvinder_Vicky and… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 16, 2023

#Kohrra

6 episodes of slow burn cop crime drama, revealing alot about psyche of contempory punjab , drugs, intergenerational trauma and the utter moral decay which has set in society.



Highly discomforting but an overall standout series with top notch performances! pic.twitter.com/kiqrhgUb6j — Utkarsh (@urdeshmukh) July 16, 2023

Him receiving so much of love & appreciation makes me happy, emo & proud all at the same time❤️

It did take time for him to reach this point but it was all worth it.

'Safar khoobsurat hai manzil se bhi' Indeed!#BarunSobti deserves all of this & more#KohrraOnNetflix #Kohrra pic.twitter.com/oIP91Fn0cJ — ForSaishi (@Raghvi_SaiShi) July 17, 2023

More than a murder mystery, #Kohrra is about patriarchy, embodied by arrogant fathers Balbir and Steve, and explores LOVE and various other issues. pic.twitter.com/3c7i9j1iPW — Manish (@rmanish1) July 16, 2023

Set in the heartlands of Punjab (liked the change of background from other places), #Kohrra surprises. Especially at the climax.

👌👏👍👍 https://t.co/rebgxEOt4v — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) July 16, 2023

2 episodes are down of #Kohrra and the show is really gripping. Netflix do so much marketing of shows like Mismatched, MatchMaking, social currency, and other irrelevant shows but they don't give enough attention to shows like Kohrra and CAT. We should really promote such stuff. pic.twitter.com/e8mdkzy9HL — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) July 15, 2023

Just finished binge watching mesmerizing #Kohrra. Superbly written, directed with performances to die for. So complex yet accessible on a very basic humane level. The absolute best to come out of India since ages. — Deepa Mehta (@IamDeepaMehta) July 16, 2023

Yet to watch Kohrra but deeply elated for Suvinder Vicky. I’ll recommend everyone to also check out him in Ivan Ayr’s intensely moving Milestone. His portrayal is of the highest degree, and I won’t be surprised if it ends up being THE best performance of the decade. pic.twitter.com/Ulcfw7RHKO — Anas Arif (@thefilmykid) July 16, 2023

Suvinder Vicky should be the new Iftekhar for Punjab Police.



CAT.

Kohrra. pic.twitter.com/7OTzN5AcXr — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 17, 2023

#Kohrra has gone straight to my list of the best web series made in India. Do watch https://t.co/jp43vBm6AG — shubhra gupta (@shubhragupta) July 15, 2023

(PART 2)



"It’s a path-breaking performance for an actor who has quietly put together a commendable resume over the last few years. Here he really steals the show." 🔥❤️#BarunSobti #Kohrra#KohrraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/BS6UnRJSyY — 🌫✨️ (@daalchaawal_) July 15, 2023

After Asur Barun Sobti delievered another stellar of a perf in #Kohrra

His humor,dialogue delievery everything so convincing on screen & the way he adapt to the punjabi accent 👌 amazing bond with Balbir Singh 🤍



Last thing to mention loved the way he used to say maiyava 😭 pic.twitter.com/8rU4VJcHzR — Aman (@AmanDVSJ) July 16, 2023

#Kohrra is so damn good. Such layered, complex, masterful storytelling and Suvinder Vicky is terrific. There is so much to unpack here. Don’t miss it! — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 16, 2023

You can watch the trailer here, just in case you want to catch a glimpse of it before you truly dive in.