Netflix's latest Hindi original Hasmukh is a dark comedy, starring Vir Das as a struggling comedian with a 'killer' instinct.
And if you're thinking of binging on it during the weekend, then have a look at what Twitterati has to say:
#Hasmukh on #Netflix is one of the best Indian shows ever. This dark psychological thriller that looks and feels like a comedy is nothing less than a quirky masterpiece. #Virdas gives a lifetime performance that cements his position as the king of dark comedy in India. pic.twitter.com/EvOk4dVdLF— Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) April 17, 2020
My Honest Rating Of The WebSeries "Hasmukh"— Meet M Joshi (@meetjoshi24) April 17, 2020
I am great admirer of @thevirdas but #Hasmukh is real tatti. #HasmukhOnNetflix— Abhijit Gohokar (@abhijitgohokar) April 18, 2020
Just watched five episodes of #Hasmukh on Netflix! Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey are absolutely killing it!— Armaan (@ReallyArmaan) April 18, 2020
Story has a lot of mad ride moments, with some great character insights into the Protagonists mind and creativity! Looking forward to d next eps!
I should be doing my assignment but I created a twitter account just to say this, #Hasmukh is acc so good! I'll forever love @thevirdas— Jusrina (@Jusrina8) April 17, 2020
If you're not a fan of Indian stand-up, check #Hasmukh on Netflix starring @thevirdas— Jigal Bhanushali (@BerserkGod) April 17, 2020
@thevirdas hahahah i loved this show #Hasmukh— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) April 17, 2020
Watching #Hasmukh on #Netflix Wonder why @thevirdas is not utilized properly in #Bollywood despite a flawless performance.— Pritish Rawat (@pritishrawat) April 17, 2020
#Hasmukh is gold!! @thevirdas has been nailing everything he does for the past 3 years. Just to balance the overwhelming effect it's had on me, I'm going to watch Mastizaade now.— Akash V Thabaj (@_tboje) April 17, 2020
#Hasmukh is an amazing show. Binge-watching the who season today. There best be a season 2 @netflix— Rosey Begum (@RBegumTNLF) April 17, 2020
@thevirdas @NetflixIndia Such a masterpiece Vir Das made my year 😍😍😍 You're a true comedian and my Rockstar #Hasmukh #netflixindia #virdas pic.twitter.com/tk26evEQkt— Aashu Dubey (@imaashu_) April 17, 2020
Indian comedy is pushing the boundaries of the art, and @thevirdas is leading the way. #Hasmukh is another brilliant show by one of India’s finest comedians— Srivats Lakshman (@srivi20) April 17, 2020
What a brilliant dark comedy @thevirdas in #Hasmukh. Will be interesting to know how many u killed in real & who is next 😂😂 awesome performance by Jimmy as well 👍🏻👍🏻 All the best for next seasons 👍🏻👍🏻— Amitesh (@AmiteshBhatt) April 17, 2020
#Hasmukh is dark and hard hitting giving you a deep insight into the psyche of a small towner with a sincere dream. Bing watch worthy. @thevirdas— Allthatishe (@shaleinchauhan) April 17, 2020
#Hasmukh is such a well crafted series!— Arva Shah (@ArvaShah2) April 17, 2020
#Hasmukh - Best thing on netflix right now. @thevirdas you are a killer 😉 Maar dala with your dark humor.— Harjot Janjuha (@Hjanjuha) April 17, 2020
Just completed #Hasmukh. @thevirdas you are the best 🙌— Apurv Singh (@imapurv99) April 17, 2020
Versatility at it's best. @thevirdas nails it hard on the wall!! #Hasmukh #netflixindia— Sameera Kumar (@kumarsameera95) April 17, 2020
Okay I am at the second episode of #Hasmukh and i must say @thevirdas you are nailing it! A complete amalgamation of you as an actor and you as a stand up comedian 👏🏻 kudos to you and to your team! @NetflixIndia— Parika Bhatli (@parikabhatli) April 17, 2020
@thevirdas is much more than a comical character. His acting was class apart. He knows his game. Catch this one on netflix. #Hasmukh pic.twitter.com/7094jFYNgV— sourabhjainn9 (@sourabhjainn9) April 18, 2020
Weekend-binge sorted!