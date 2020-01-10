Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit theaters today. It is a historical period drama film based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. 

Tanhaji poster
Source: www.firstpost.com

