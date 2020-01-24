The film Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in lead, roles hit theaters today.

The movie revolves around the life of a national level Kaddabi player from India who struggles to overcome stereotypes. It also reflects upon the importance of the love and support from a family in order to succeed.

So, here are some Twitter reviews that you can see for yourself and decide whether the film is worth your time or not? Here you go:

3 times national award winner Kangana arrives for the fourth with this masterpiece which encourages women in every aspect. It’s not a women story, it’s a story about every women who “dares to dream.”@jassiegill #KanganaRanaut great work.

EXCELLENT & HEARTWARMING.

#𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮 𝗡𝗼𝘁-𝗧𝗼-𝗕𝗲-𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝗺



Kangana Ranaut is truly the best actress with perfection & there isn't a single false note in her performance.



Such an Inspiring Story. Must Watch, Don't Miss.



Ratings:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#KanganaRanaut #PangaReview #PangaMovieReview

#KanganaRanaut proves once again why she is one of the most sought after actresses. She is just flawless and gives a natural performance.#PangaReview 🌟🌟🌟🌟#Panga

#Panga is getting positive reviews all over all the best team a must watch if u r looking for inspirational stories

#Panga first half, first half an hour is seriously so streched and boring and next half an hour is ok .. but seriously lacks good writing

#Panga is great in every department be it acting, music, direction, message . Acting of whole cast is fabulous. #KanganaRanaut is beyond perfection@Ashwinyiyer your direction is soul of movie

#Panga teaches us delightful & happiness in life & overcome over struggle.

🌟🌟🌟🌟

#panga brilliant film it is such a feel good film cried, smiled through out the movie, genius u r simple unbelievable parfect and the little boy dynamite, 🤗🤗😎❤️❤️

Bollywood Hindi heartwarming sports drama that captures the real essence of a tightly knit Indian family as a Kabaddi player finds herself surrounded by stereotypes.
#PangaReview #Panga #PangaThisFriday #PangaMovieReview

If you like acting, good story, in movies then go for #Panga and if you like overacting, Dance and remake songs then go for #StreetDancer

The opening of #Panga is not upto the mark in the morning shows. Hope it picks up during the day.

Yet another feather in her cap 😋!



Yet another feather in her cap 😋!

Ladies and gents, don't forget to watch it with ur momma : soul stirring movie #Panga!

Watch #panga in cinemas today. It's brilliant 💯🔥 my bro & #KanganaRanaut are exceptional in the film.

#KanganaRanaut is in her element & once again proves why she's a star who doesn't belong to any league of actors, but has a niche of her own. She lets you connect wd Jaya in whtever she does — cries, laughs, goes to work, takes care of her family.#Panga

#Panga is a complete package for them who love their family.

#Panga is a complete package for them who love their family.

What a brilliant movie it is. you killed it brother love u#PangaReview 5/5***

Real life dissonance and on screen harmony. What a divide! Much as I squirm at what's happening on ground, haven't enjoyed a film as much in such a long while... #Panga

Guys, watch #KanganaRanaut’s #Panga.



It's genuinely a wonderful film. Kangana is the new actor-superstar.

Have you seen the film yet?