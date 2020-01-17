After Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr is back to the big screen in the role of a man who can talk to animals AKA Dr Dolittle. The movie has a diverse star cast and seems quite interesting.

But if you're unsure whether to book your tickets for the movie or not, here are some twitter reviews that might help.

I’m finally allowed to say #Dolittle was a punishing mess that somehow climaxes with RDJ sticking his hands up a dragon’s ass pic.twitter.com/5NzoXOKTqj — Jerrod Kingery (@jerrodkingery) January 15, 2020

If you have kids, nieces, nephews or are a kid at heart, go and see #Dolittle. My whole cinema was laughing their heads off and the kids were absolutely loving every minute of it. I swear big shot movie critics have forgotten how to have fun or be a kid. This movie was awesome! pic.twitter.com/qRpR8XfVCX — Ashleigh Burnell 🔮 (@The_MovieOracle) January 16, 2020

Went to see #Dolittle.

There's a reason there was an embargo on reviews prior to release... pic.twitter.com/0D3aishqJy — Jamie Harvey (@Sirjamieharvey) January 16, 2020

#Dolittle brief review.



7.5 or 8/10



Full of fantasy. Quite great works for most of the CGI. Cute and funny animals (obviously). Very child and family friendly. pic.twitter.com/yh1lFA3sBU — † (@cyberasocial) January 15, 2020

#Dolittle is a faithful but ultimately disappointing reimagining of Hugh Lofting's popular children's books, offset by a messy, uninspired plot, cartoonish characterization, lifeless direction and an unfortunately miscast Robert Downey Jr in the titular role. 4/10. pic.twitter.com/TPboA0UM8K — Edwin Siongko (@suburbia666) January 15, 2020

Now that the embargo is lifted: I like #Dolittle because it is literally madness embodied in a movie and that's the hill I'm willing to die on. — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 15, 2020

Others might feel differently but I personally wasn’t a fan of #Dolittle. From the beginning it never really caught my interest and that continued throughout the movie. In many ways it felt cheesy with a weak plot. pic.twitter.com/PqeCkZECez — paul (@PaulSilanoJr) January 17, 2020

I'm going to spend the rest of the year telling people how much i loved #Dolittle, got to maintain my status of the woman with the unpopular opinions lol. Though it seems plenty of Aussies are on my side. — Ashleigh Burnell 🔮 (@The_MovieOracle) January 17, 2020