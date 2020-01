After Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr is back to the big screen in the role of a man who can talk to animals AKA Dr Dolittle. The movie has a diverse star cast and seems quite interesting.

But if you're unsure whether to book your tickets for the movie or not, here are some twitter reviews that might help.

Iโ€™m finally allowed to say #Dolittle was a punishing mess that somehow climaxes with RDJ sticking his hands up a dragonโ€™s ass pic.twitter.com/5NzoXOKTqj โ€” Jerrod Kingery (@jerrodkingery) January 15, 2020

If you have kids, nieces, nephews or are a kid at heart, go and see #Dolittle. My whole cinema was laughing their heads off and the kids were absolutely loving every minute of it. I swear big shot movie critics have forgotten how to have fun or be a kid. This movie was awesome! pic.twitter.com/qRpR8XfVCX โ€” Ashleigh Burnell ๐Ÿ”ฎ (@The_MovieOracle) January 16, 2020

Went to see #Dolittle.

There's a reason there was an embargo on reviews prior to release... pic.twitter.com/0D3aishqJy โ€” Jamie Harvey (@Sirjamieharvey) January 16, 2020

#Dolittle brief review.



7.5 or 8/10



Full of fantasy. Quite great works for most of the CGI. Cute and funny animals (obviously). Very child and family friendly. pic.twitter.com/yh1lFA3sBU โ€” โ€ (@cyberasocial) January 15, 2020

#Dolittle is a faithful but ultimately disappointing reimagining of Hugh Lofting's popular children's books, offset by a messy, uninspired plot, cartoonish characterization, lifeless direction and an unfortunately miscast Robert Downey Jr in the titular role. 4/10. pic.twitter.com/TPboA0UM8K โ€” Edwin Siongko (@suburbia666) January 15, 2020

Now that the embargo is lifted: I like #Dolittle because it is literally madness embodied in a movie and that's the hill I'm willing to die on. โ€” rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 15, 2020

Others might feel differently but I personally wasnโ€™t a fan of #Dolittle. From the beginning it never really caught my interest and that continued throughout the movie. In many ways it felt cheesy with a weak plot. pic.twitter.com/PqeCkZECez โ€” paul (@PaulSilanoJr) January 17, 2020

I'm going to spend the rest of the year telling people how much i loved #Dolittle, got to maintain my status of the woman with the unpopular opinions lol. Though it seems plenty of Aussies are on my side. โ€” Ashleigh Burnell ๐Ÿ”ฎ (@The_MovieOracle) January 17, 2020