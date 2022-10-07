This weekend brings the release of a brand-new comedy drama, Goodbye to the silver screen. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and Ashish Vidyarthi, to name a few.

The movie revolves around a family, who reunites and creates the lost bond once again after their mother passed away. The movie showcases a heartwarming tale of a household that goes through the gloomiest period to bright sunshine.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

#GoodBye @SrBachchan @iamRashmika movie left me with teary eyes🥺

Loved it very beautiful movie 10/5

No words ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tSiDUi2lbH — Rahul K (@rahulltweetss) October 7, 2022

#Goodbye is perfect movie for this weekend. A beautiful plot which will make you understand the meaning of 'Family'



An emotional tale which will leave you in tears. Go & watch it with your family.



Wishing @iamRashmika a wonderful bollywood debut! I loved it all! @SrBachchan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SWhbxxsWRj — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep_suga) October 7, 2022

#Goodbye very well connects emotionally, and of course, megastar #AmitabhBachchan proves once again why he is called a legend… pic.twitter.com/q0fReCRITl — MURTUZA IQBAL (@MurtuzIqbal) October 5, 2022

Saw #Goodbye, I was choked, numb and cried buckets. Had to call my mom and hear her in the interval. Cried again in the second half, couldn’t sleep until 2:30am. Waited for the morning to tell her that how much I love her. To all the moms, this one’s for you 🌸🌼❤️ @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/vD5YMOqjju — Rohit Bhatnagar (@justscorpion) October 5, 2022

Sadly enough , the most painful goodbyes are the ones that are left unsaid and never explained…♥️#Goodbye Movie #AmitabhBachchan–#RashmikaMandanna's film @gracecyril2 — the_urban_sikh💪🏻 (@kolkatadevbabu) October 7, 2022

#GoodBye is laced with beautiful & nuanced scenes that take its viewers on an emotional roller-coaster. You cry & then laugh out loud, you smile in appreciation & then feel like calling your loved ones writes @SK_Shoaib_001 ⭐⭐⭐✨@SrBachchan@iamRashmika #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/v8ZxD67XT1 — SK_Shoaib_001 (@SK_Shoaib_001) October 7, 2022

#Goodbye is an emotional roller coaster ride that's bound to make you laugh a little and cry a lot It is a feel-good entertainer which will appeal to everyone. Heart-wrenching performance by the entire cast.imp advise–don't forget to carry sufficient tissues @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/8FKuLbHoEC — Anita Britto (@Britto_anita) October 5, 2022

#Goodbye interval: Bas kya Bachchan sahab rula dia na 😢….Yaar itni achhi movie, jo itne light tone mein ek harsh reality dikha rahi hai. — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) October 7, 2022

#Goodbye is a good film but unable to bring audiences to theatre. #AmitabhBachchan delivered a wonderful performance. #RashmikaMandana needs to learn hindi and polish her diction if she wants to do more hindi films. — Real Bollywood Talk (@RealBollyTalk) October 7, 2022

Shivin look so good in the film 😍👍🙌 SHIVIN #Goodbye #shivinnarang SHOW PRIYANKIT MORE pic.twitter.com/ffZf66gvdo — SK_M (@LK_A1234) October 7, 2022

#Goodbye#FirstDayFirstShow



What an amazing film. Every time you think Amitabh Bachchan has done it all He comes with something very exciting. What an amazing performance. Kudos to Vikas Behl for this amazing film. A must watch with your entire FAMILY! — Tejas Mankodi (@TejasMankodi) October 7, 2022

#Goodbye review: Aaj bhot dino baad ek aisi family movie dekhi hai jisme emotions, tears, comedy, family values, morals sab kuch ek dum perfect maatra mein hai….Agar time hai to family ke saath zaroor dekhna. Kuch kuch scenes mein to aasu(tears) rukenge hi nahi😢. — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) October 7, 2022

#AmitTrivedi’s album is good. #RashmikaMandanna nails her bit, #NeenaGupta is the soul of #Goodbye. #SunilGrover as usual is stealing the show. Good to see #AshishVidyarthi, who again is stealing the show. While 2nd half dominates, #Goodbye could be a Good Watch!#GoodByeReview — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) October 7, 2022

#Goodbye shines in majority of the departments with emotions & drama being perfectly weaved in the screenplay. Dull execution at few moments but #AmitabhBachchan sahab makes this tale an experience to cheerish those lil memories.#NeenaGupta ❤️ — Kedar Bhosale (@ikedar_12) October 7, 2022

