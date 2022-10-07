This weekend brings the release of a brand-new comedy drama, Goodbye to the silver screen. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and Ashish Vidyarthi, to name a few.
The movie revolves around a family, who reunites and creates the lost bond once again after their mother passed away. The movie showcases a heartwarming tale of a household that goes through the gloomiest period to bright sunshine.
So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.
Who are you watching this movie with?
Top picks for you
EntertainmentManya Ailawadiin about 3 hours | 2 min read
EntertainmentAnjali Awasthiabout 16 hours ago | 4 min read
EntertainmentManya Ailawadiabout 17 hours ago | 5 min read