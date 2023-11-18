Khichdi was our favourite go-to show to watch with our families back in our childhood, wasn’t it? Based on the show, the makers released their first movie, Khichdi: The Movie (2010), and are now back with their second installment.

Khichdi 2 revolves around the iconic Parekh family and how they find out about a king who looks exactly like Praful. The family decides to seek the benefit of the situation in the most hilarious ways.

Here are some tweets that one must read before booking their tickets:

#khichdi2 cast still looks the same as 20 years ago 😭 . They look young n fresh and must be having some sanjeevani butti🤭 . #90skids #hansa #praful — Ayesha singla (@SinglaAyesha) November 17, 2023

#Khichdi2 Interval: Proper nostalgia for Khichdi lovers like me! A twist in Interval makes it more exciting. All those typical Khichdi jokes are back once again to make you laugh out loud. Onto the 2nd half!#JDMajethia #AnangDesai #RajeevMehta #KirtiKulhari#SupriyaPathak — sarcasmish (@hemishtweets) November 17, 2023

#Khichdi2 is a comedy of errors literally and that is why it probably entertains you in parts. DEJA VU with #TotalDhamaal cannot be avoided #PratikGandhi #SupriyaPathak #VandanaPathak are outstanding in this one time watch film . pic.twitter.com/wnwLgBvZ1F — Rishi Raj Reviewzzzzz (@RishiRa02716150) November 16, 2023

Each and every scene makes us laugh. Khichdi 2 is the movie which you can enjoy with family this Diwali.



My Ratings

7/10.#Khichdi2 #Khichdi2Review #SupriyaPathak #RajivMehta



(3/4..) — Darshan Gandhi (@DarshanG_2310) November 17, 2023

There is a movie khichdi 2 .it is a sequel of khichdi one of the best comedy with experienced actors , theatre artist . You should watch it at some point because it will not tell by many audience even they too loved it . Khichdi 2 looks promising — Oreio kumar (@kumar_oreio) November 16, 2023

The movie looks hilarious, just like the show used to be!