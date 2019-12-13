Rani Mukherjee returns to the big screen with a sequel to her action-flick Mardaani. Here she can be seen playing a tough cop challenging the notions of the society.
Based on her fight against crimes related to rape and murder, a prevalent situation in our society, the movie may vet out ways to curb incidents of molestation, rape and other acts.
Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji's Powerful Performance Stands Out In this Crime Thriller #SarahAli #bollywood #lollywood #hollywood #tollywood #Pakistan #India #news #movie #Masala #Followme #f4f— Sarah Ali (@SaraahAlii) December 13, 2019
Just watched #Mardaani2 . Shivani Shivaji Roy again beats the ass of bastards. It is just a quick #Mardaani2Review . You can watch film but it can be made better. pic.twitter.com/qx6e8hDvMj— Dinesh Kumawat (@211981Dinesh) December 13, 2019
Mardaani 2— Sreeraj Ravi (@RaviSreeraj) December 13, 2019
———@sree
Rani Mukerji once again steals the show with her measured and restrained act. Storyline is predictable,however it’s a competent thriller, for the most part. Seen in the current context of... https://t.co/Zaq0HSe4eU
#Mardaani2 : SURE SHOT HITTT— Shubham (@shubham903379) December 13, 2019
Rani perform Speachless... may win National award sure...
Direction : Griping..
Writing : Outstanding..
Great Social Massage...
SUPER HIT IN 3 DAYS...
#Mardaani2 and #TheBody opening is very poor . Average occupancy for Mardaani is around 8-10% while Thebody is even worse with 5-6% occupancy . They both to rely on wom !— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 13, 2019
#RaniMukerji deserves the best actress award for #Mardaani2... Whaaaaat a peformance #RaniMam... Hats off.— Cinema200 (@Cinema200) December 13, 2019
What a riveting act by #RaniMukerji who plays a no nonsense cop in #Mardaani2. She is simply flawless! @yrf— Pop Diaries Bollywood (@ipopdiaries) December 13, 2019
#OneWordReview #Mardaani2 : A-W-E-S-T-R-U-C-K#Mardaani2 is a mystery thriller espionage nail-biting that keeps you hooked and edges U of your seat. Rani Mukherjee excels in this police cop. She is back and she has outdown herself. @yrf #RaniMukerji— Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) December 12, 2019
⭐⭐⭐.5 /5
1 time watch pic.twitter.com/hyBNwJn5XU
Go watch #Mardaani2 👮♀️ Enough tweeting and babbling about rape Watch this movie as it's a big eye opener 💯 #RaniMukerji is the best actress she proves that yet again 😍 Men keep your ego aside and go watch an actress do excellent action movie. You won't regret I assure you 😎— Neelam (@_kneelam) December 12, 2019
Welcome Back Shivani Shivaji Roy .@gopiputhran Directed #Mardaani2 starring #RaniMukerji is the CLASSY one just like how #Mardaani was. Rani delievers the power packed performance. And so is #VishalJethwa, a dream debut for him. #Mardaani2Review @yrf @adityachopra_— Keval Asher (@asherkeval) December 13, 2019
#Mardaani2:— N J (@Nilzrav) December 13, 2019
ZORDAAR👊🔥 (almost)
It's all abt the SUPERLATIVE performances! #RaniMukerji slays as ShivaniRoy, this time with more of her sharp intelligence & calm composure. At 103 minutes, the realistic action, fine editing & good score; the tension keeps going #Mardaani2Review
And that's the end of the film #Mardaani2— Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) December 12, 2019
Wow what an experience!
Wow 👌👌👌Was the climax "Nail biting" how was the climax of the movie #Mardaani2 pic.twitter.com/Xy3ZRXFaVj— Sudeep Tawde (@STawdee) December 12, 2019
Time to decide.