Rani Mukherjee returns to the big screen with a sequel to her action-flick Mardaani. Here she can be seen playing a tough cop challenging the notions of the society.



After earning approximately four times the budget last time around, this time the sequel comes out with a lot of expectations from the audience.

Based on her fight against crimes related to rape and murder, a prevalent situation in our society, the movie may vet out ways to curb incidents of molestation, rape and other acts.





But before you book your tickets, here are some tweets you should read.

Just watched #Mardaani2 . Shivani Shivaji Roy again beats the ass of bastards. It is just a quick #Mardaani2Review . You can watch film but it can be made better. pic.twitter.com/qx6e8hDvMj — Dinesh Kumawat (@211981Dinesh) December 13, 2019

Mardaani 2

———@sree



Rani Mukerji once again steals the show with her measured and restrained act. Storyline is predictable,however it’s a competent thriller, for the most part. Seen in the current context of... https://t.co/Zaq0HSe4eU — Sreeraj Ravi (@RaviSreeraj) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2 : SURE SHOT HITTT

Rani perform Speachless... may win National award sure...

Direction : Griping..

Writing : Outstanding..

Great Social Massage...

SUPER HIT IN 3 DAYS... — Shubham (@shubham903379) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2 and #TheBody opening is very poor . Average occupancy for Mardaani is around 8-10% while Thebody is even worse with 5-6% occupancy . They both to rely on wom ! — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 13, 2019

#RaniMukerji deserves the best actress award for #Mardaani2... Whaaaaat a peformance #RaniMam... Hats off. — Cinema200 (@Cinema200) December 13, 2019

What a riveting act by #RaniMukerji who plays a no nonsense cop in #Mardaani2. She is simply flawless! @yrf — Pop Diaries Bollywood (@ipopdiaries) December 13, 2019

#OneWordReview #Mardaani2 : A-W-E-S-T-R-U-C-K#Mardaani2 is a mystery thriller espionage nail-biting that keeps you hooked and edges U of your seat. Rani Mukherjee excels in this police cop. She is back and she has outdown herself. @yrf #RaniMukerji



⭐⭐⭐.5 /5



1 time watch pic.twitter.com/hyBNwJn5XU — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) December 12, 2019

Go watch #Mardaani2 👮‍♀️ Enough tweeting and babbling about rape Watch this movie as it's a big eye opener 💯 #RaniMukerji is the best actress she proves that yet again 😍 Men keep your ego aside and go watch an actress do excellent action movie. You won't regret I assure you 😎 — Neelam (@_kneelam) December 12, 2019

Welcome Back Shivani Shivaji Roy .@gopiputhran Directed #Mardaani2 starring #RaniMukerji is the CLASSY one just like how #Mardaani was. Rani delievers the power packed performance. And so is #VishalJethwa, a dream debut for him. #Mardaani2Review @yrf @adityachopra_ — Keval Asher (@asherkeval) December 13, 2019

#Mardaani2:

ZORDAAR👊🔥 (almost)



It's all abt the SUPERLATIVE performances! #RaniMukerji slays as ShivaniRoy, this time with more of her sharp intelligence & calm composure. At 103 minutes, the realistic action, fine editing & good score; the tension keeps going #Mardaani2Review — N J (@Nilzrav) December 13, 2019

And that's the end of the film #Mardaani2



Wow what an experience! — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) December 12, 2019

Wow 👌👌👌Was the climax "Nail biting" how was the climax of the movie #Mardaani2 pic.twitter.com/Xy3ZRXFaVj — Sudeep Tawde (@STawdee) December 12, 2019

Time to decide.