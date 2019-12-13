Rani Mukherjee returns to the big screen with a sequel to her action-flick Mardaani. Here she can be seen playing a tough cop challenging the notions of the society.


After earning approximately four times the budget last time around, this time the sequel comes out with a lot of expectations from the audience. 

Mardaani poster
Source: News18

Based on her fight against crimes related to rape and murder, a prevalent situation in our society, the movie may vet out ways to curb incidents of molestation, rape and other acts. 


But before you book your tickets, here are some tweets you should read.

Time to decide. 