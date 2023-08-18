R Balki’s Ghoomer has now hit the theatres and it took the audience on an emotional but motivating journey.

The movie revolves around a cricketer, Anina (Saiyami Kher), who loses her right hand in an accident. However, she later meets a failed cricketer, Padam Singh Sodhi (Abhishek Bachchan), who teaches her unconventional techniques, including a bowling style called ghoomer.

The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi and Nasir Khan, amongst others.

Here are some tweets that one must read before watching the movie:

An acting spectacle unfolds in #Ghoomer, led by the incomparable @juniorbachchan. This film is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates true artistry. 📽️👍pic.twitter.com/N5YkSexfcE — Arav (@Bablu6210) August 18, 2023

@JuniorBachchan's #Ghoomer. His ability to convey complex emotions with subtlety makes his characters deeply relatable. pic.twitter.com/xBmfzR1cPg — Mohan Sharma (@Mohan1S2) August 18, 2023

Aaj match movie ko first De first show Dekh Kar a raha hun aur Mujhe to sach mein bahut hi Maja Aaya #Ghoomer movie Ko Dekhkar@juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/IBVbGsBtA3 — Akhil bhatiya (@AkhilBhatia08) August 18, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan effortlessly delivered his dialogues in #Ghoomer bringing out the essence of each word.@JuniorBachchanpic.twitter.com/1KBt5aCH0x — shiva (@shivaji_senghal) August 18, 2023

Literally it's a great movie I've seen after a long time .#Ghoomer@JuniorBachchan jabardast tha — Anup (@AnuppKumarr) August 18, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan's chemistry with the other actors in #Ghoomer was palpable adding to the overall magic of the film.@JuniorBachchanpic.twitter.com/1KBt5aCH0x — shiva (@shivaji_senghal) August 18, 2023

No doubt that @JuniorBachchan's acting in #Ghoomer is awe-inspiring. His ability to convey complex emotions with subtlety makes his characters deeply relatable. A true acting marvel! 🎬👌 pic.twitter.com/2fXOlyzQVn — Anurag Jha (@meAnuragJha78) August 18, 2023

Kudos to @juniorbachchan for delivering a performance that tugs at your heartstrings and leaves a lasting impact. He's a true gem of our cinema. #Ghoomer pic.twitter.com/D67p2c7e44 — Neelam Sharma (@_NeelamSharma_) August 18, 2023

From intensity to vulnerability, @juniorbachchan's performance in #Ghoomer is a masterclass in versatility. This film is a true cinematic gem.pic.twitter.com/O3C04ByHB0 — prabhati (@prabhat31672998) August 18, 2023

@juniorbachchan's dedication shines through in #Ghoomer, making it a benchmark for cinematic brilliance. Prepare to be enthralled. 🎥🌟pic.twitter.com/ETe74zZacZ — Bharat (@Elvinn09_) August 18, 2023

#Ghoomer is a masterpiece, and @juniorbachchan's role adds a whole new level of brilliance to it. pic.twitter.com/35fbHCUi68 — Arpan Baliyan (A) (@ArpanBaliyan_35) August 18, 2023

@juniorbachchan's role in #Ghoomer is tailor made for him. He breathes life into the character and makes it one of his most unforgettable portrayals. pic.twitter.com/XKU0zcHvNv — Abhishek (@Abhishek_Roy___) August 18, 2023

In Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan proves yet again why he's a force to be reckoned with in the acting world. His talent knows no bounds.#Ghoomer@JuniorBachcha pic.twitter.com/q2FSdX7umy — Deepa (@__Deepa_kumari_) August 18, 2023

An actor of Abhishek Bachchan's caliber elevates any project, and Ghoomer is no exception. His flawless acting adds depth to the narrative.#Ghoomer@JuniorBachcha pic.twitter.com/xDw8PasjNI — Deepa (@__Deepa_kumari_) August 18, 2023

The film excels in its portrayal of the emotional rollercoaster that Saiyami experiences. #Ghoomer@JuniorBachchan pic.twitter.com/tppTAJ3L7n — Shivani Kanwal (@Shivi_UK) August 18, 2023

The movie seems to be a great pick to watch this weekend!