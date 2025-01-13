After a not-so-great year for the Indian OTT space in 2024, the new year starts with a promising new show. Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, Black Warrant has dropped on Netflix and the internet can’t stop raving about it.

The show tells the stories from arguably the best-known prison in the country – Tihar jail. It is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, co-written by the former jailer of Tihar, Sunil Gupta. In its bold and harrowing revelations, Black Warrant presents the controversial procedural lapses and the corruption that existed in the legal and judicial system.

In telling the stories of real-life infamous criminals like Charles Sobhraj and Ranga-Billa, the show eerily reminded me of the show Mindhunter (of course, if it was set inside an Indian jail with all its travesty and corruption). Here’s a glimpse into what Twitter has to say about the show starring Zahan Kapoor as Sunil Gupta, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur among others.

After the peak era of web shows 4-5 years ago, Black Warrant is easily one of the best I've seen in a long time. pic.twitter.com/f841dB2buX — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) January 11, 2025

Black Warrant On Netflix Is Highly Recommended. pic.twitter.com/xIoUSEXLfn — 5ocial (@5ocialOfficial) January 12, 2025

Black Warrant is @NetflixIndia ‘s best original series since Sacred Games season 1. Wow!!



Vikramaditya Motwane is a genius who simply never misses. pic.twitter.com/Oe1bxG2Bsj — AW (@Wazzzir) January 12, 2025

Two years ago, the book hooked me instantly. Now on Netflix, Black Warrant is immersive, detailed, and brilliantly acted. — Shafeeque Suhail (@ShafeequeSuhail) January 13, 2025

pleased to announce that black warrant fkin slaps. a long format victory we haven't seen in ages



god bless vikram motwane & team. pic.twitter.com/xTNNDMgrNp — prth (@paaarth319) January 12, 2025

Shashi Kapoor would have been immensely proud. A star is born! #ZahanKapoor pic.twitter.com/Tq70yj4NPX — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) January 11, 2025

6 min into #BlackWarrant and bbgorl Siddhant Gupta shows up as Charles Sobhraj?? So many unholy thoughts in my head istg 🫦 pic.twitter.com/gEhqMggbCr — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) January 10, 2025

Black warrant was fantastic.. thoroughly enjoyed it. Stories so fascinating i went and searched more about all the people hanged lol. Do watch the series!



Zahan makes impressive debut, Rahul as usual owns every scene he is in. Terrific performer. #BlackWarrant pic.twitter.com/uhjUIf6YMB — T (@SRKsSquad) January 11, 2025

#BlackWarrant was good. Liked Motwane's adaption. The visuals are so good, one of those shows where not a single performance is off. Zahan Kapoor, smashing debut this. pic.twitter.com/buDgKTnwV9 — || STOIC || 🇬🇧 – Amor Fati (@GunhaonKaDevta) January 12, 2025

Black warrant is a must watch. Return of Bingeable Indian content on Netflix finally and that too by Motwane. — Sai Sreyas Ray (@Psilyzer_007) January 13, 2025

the ranga billa episode of Black Warrant is harrowing..masterful — Vimla (@TumhariVimla) January 12, 2025

Netflix finally has a winner in #BlackWarrant. The 2nd episode directed by Vikram Motwane is the one to watch out for & how I wish he directed it all not just 3 eps but probably as creator you have to give chance to other directors too.



Little dark,gripping & fantastically done. pic.twitter.com/sD4e3sOYXq — 𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮 (@StarkAditya_) January 11, 2025

black warrant had me shocked to figure out zahaan is from the Kapoor family — so unassuming and what a fantastic actor — patakha guddi (@PrerSages) January 12, 2025

After so long, an Indian OTT show has garnered universal acclaim and love. With shows like Black Warrant, we hope this year becomes a great one for us, the viewers, and the filmmakers.