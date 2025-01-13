After a not-so-great year for the Indian OTT space in 2024, the new year starts with a promising new show. Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, Black Warrant has dropped on Netflix and the internet can’t stop raving about it.
The show tells the stories from arguably the best-known prison in the country – Tihar jail. It is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, co-written by the former jailer of Tihar, Sunil Gupta. In its bold and harrowing revelations, Black Warrant presents the controversial procedural lapses and the corruption that existed in the legal and judicial system.
In telling the stories of real-life infamous criminals like Charles Sobhraj and Ranga-Billa, the show eerily reminded me of the show Mindhunter (of course, if it was set inside an Indian jail with all its travesty and corruption). Here’s a glimpse into what Twitter has to say about the show starring Zahan Kapoor as Sunil Gupta, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur among others.
After so long, an Indian OTT show has garnered universal acclaim and love. With shows like Black Warrant, we hope this year becomes a great one for us, the viewers, and the filmmakers.