The charm of Dulquer Salmaan, a period drama set in the 1992 scam era, a rags-to-riches thriller – I think we have given you enough reasons to stream Lucky Baskhar which had its OTT debut on Netflix on 28th of November. The Venky Atluri directorial drops for the streaming audience nearly a month after its theatrical release on 31st October and grossed over Rs100 crore at the box office.
DQ plays Baskhar Kumar, a lower-middle-class cashier in Bombay living with his wife (played by Meenakshi Chaudhary). Set in the period between 1989 and 1992, Bashkar battles debt and humiliation, and everything unfortunate that comes upon a person trying to make ends meet for his family. And thus begins his ‘breaking bad’ into the murky world of financial scams with manipulation of the stock market and money laundering.
Many netizens who witnessed the movie in theaters can’t stop praising or recommending it after its digital release, with some calling it one of the best movies of 2024. While DQ’s performance and narrative style have been almost unanimously praised, the essence of Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 in the movie has divided some viewers. Here’s what the good, bad, and ugly users on X have to say about the Lucky Bas…kar.
Lucky Baskhar could be the perfect watch for a family weekend, if not anything, your parents might just get nostalgic about that era and the everyday struggles.