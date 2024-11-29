The charm of Dulquer Salmaan, a period drama set in the 1992 scam era, a rags-to-riches thriller – I think we have given you enough reasons to stream Lucky Baskhar which had its OTT debut on Netflix on 28th of November. The Venky Atluri directorial drops for the streaming audience nearly a month after its theatrical release on 31st October and grossed over Rs100 crore at the box office.

DQ plays Baskhar Kumar, a lower-middle-class cashier in Bombay living with his wife (played by Meenakshi Chaudhary). Set in the period between 1989 and 1992, Bashkar battles debt and humiliation, and everything unfortunate that comes upon a person trying to make ends meet for his family. And thus begins his ‘breaking bad’ into the murky world of financial scams with manipulation of the stock market and money laundering.

Many netizens who witnessed the movie in theaters can’t stop praising or recommending it after its digital release, with some calling it one of the best movies of 2024. While DQ’s performance and narrative style have been almost unanimously praised, the essence of Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 in the movie has divided some viewers. Here’s what the good, bad, and ugly users on X have to say about the Lucky Bas…kar.

For those who missed it in theatres,#LuckyBaskhar is on Netflix now!



One of my favourite films of 2024!

Slick, clever, fast paced and so entertaining!

Highly Highly Recommend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ofscZbAbKn — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 28, 2024

Character Development 📈

Storyline 📈

Anxiety Level 📈



I've never seen a #DulquerSalmaan Film that has disappointed me and am sure I'm never going to 🔥❤️#LuckyBhaskar is a Masterpiece.



PS: Theatre's would have burst if Pratik Gandh had made a cameo appearance pic.twitter.com/3Olk8R2FyD — Krishardik's Cinema (@manfromthemovie) November 28, 2024

#LuckyBaskhar

[ 4.5 / 5 ⭐ ]



The film follows Bhaskar, a bank employee, who faces challenges in his personal and professional life.



The set up of late 90s is brilliant with great costume which is visually amazing.



Strong cast and excellent soundtrack enhance the experience. pic.twitter.com/SummwdEiLN — The Cinediction (@TheCinediction) November 28, 2024

Last week I was insisting my family to go to Kanguva but my brother preferred Lucky Bhaskar so I watched the movie with him. Now I really feel lucky for witnessing this masterpiece in theatre ❤️⚡️. https://t.co/j75eC2XiUg — Thalapathy JD✨️❤️👑 (@JD_is_Boss) November 29, 2024

Dulquer’s ability to portray Bhaskar’s gradual shift from a family-centric man to a cunning risk-taker has been a standout element of the movie !#LuckyBaskharpic.twitter.com/V45Gwg7Pe5 — ” (@dulQerist_) November 28, 2024

One of the best transformation scene.

No extra gimmicks, No mass Bgms..

Just an organic approach..

Actor Dulquer Salmaan 💥👌#DulquerSalmaan #LuckyBaskhar pic.twitter.com/fh4gtramPM — ʀᴀy ᴩʜᴏᴇɴɪx ▫️〽️ (@Ray_phoeniix) November 29, 2024

#LuckyBaskhar : I can understand why this was hyped so much. Worth every minute. Soooo good.



Heroine amma character reminded me of an actor and his fans pic.twitter.com/cM5PfK3fnt — 🐺 (@bsk5496) November 27, 2024

My Fav Telugu cinema of the year

"Lucky baskhar" is now streaming on Netflix ❤️🙏 Still in shock how the hell Venky cracked it in all the crafts with top notch quality 🙌#LuckyBaskharOnNetflixhttps://t.co/mCN0DSoSEi — Ravithez Bhanu (@Ravithezbhanu) November 28, 2024

ngl this movie so engaging to watch DQ what a Lucky Bastard i mean Baskhar… 😂😂 this movie proof that money really matter, damn those people really treat him different and full of respect when he become rich ( supeeerr rich)



"I'M NOT BAD PERSON, I'M JUST RICH" https://t.co/klCzLeSBPN — R (@rilieam) November 29, 2024

#VenkyAtluri elevated a mass scene without any fights 🥵🔥🔥.



Literally this is PEAK CINEMA 🥵💯💥.#LuckyBaskhar



pic.twitter.com/u69ej3NhAX — Richard Andrew (@RichardAndrew_) November 28, 2024

Sorry to say this Scam 1992 was a classic all-time GOAT Indian series , Lucky Baskhar is just a very refined commercial version of that series. It mostly dealt with the emotions of the players in the game. https://t.co/FSr6h4weBq — Heisenberg (@heisen_W_Berg) November 28, 2024

#DulquerSalman shines in an effortless performance in #LuckyBaskhar it felt like an ode to @mehtahansal brilliant Scam 1992 one could feel the BGM n aura of Scam. If Scam 1992 were to be a movie Lucky Baskhar does complete justice to it pic.twitter.com/so37WcGrgc — karan malhotra🌟 |करण| (@imkmalhotra) November 28, 2024

Lucky Baskhar could be the perfect watch for a family weekend, if not anything, your parents might just get nostalgic about that era and the everyday struggles.