After an incredible seven-year run, The Crown has come to an end, with the second part to its final season. Elizabeth Debicki as Diana definitely left us awestruck with her performance, but there was still some disappointment when it came to the material.

Now that the entire sixth or final season is out, people are left with different opinions. While the screenplay and the performances deserved to be talked about, the treatment and details have left audiences in two minds. From a cinematic point of view, most people found the finale a perfect ending.

On top of that, performances from Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville deserve all the applause. With some key highlights from history and a significant emotional arc, The Crown comes to an end.

These tweets will better tell you what the season holds.

That final episode. The three of them together at last. Honestly, they all did a fantastic job. I have thoroughly enjoyed #TheCrown, best series in years. Despite what you may think of the characters, the performances, set design and writing were phenomenal. Long live my queens👑 pic.twitter.com/qyNWMkJcso — 🇵🇸Don't go Jason Waterfalls🇵🇸 (@ComradeJason) December 17, 2023

#TheCrown Final episode had me in tears pic.twitter.com/pVnGHm621C — The Queen that Never Was (@DanielMorn28) December 17, 2023

The ending to The Crown was brilliant. Really enjoyed the final season. 👏#netflix #thecrown pic.twitter.com/ngqZmwpaFn — Macpac33 (@MacpacPS4) December 18, 2023

"The Crown" has become one of the most epic TV series in history. The level of perfection in every detail has turned it into a powerful masterpiece #TheCrownpic.twitter.com/KAshbhlDfi — Claire Elizabeth Foy | (@ClaireFoy_4ever) December 16, 2023

I just finished watching #TheCrown and I couldn't help but cry over this beautiful scene with all the three beautiful Elizabeth's 🥺❤️ thank you Crown for giving us great 7 years 🙏🏻 #TheCrown6 pic.twitter.com/T4CKS2rvGC — 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚢 ✨ (@amoremoondizis) December 14, 2023

The casting director of the Crown needs to win all the awards #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/PA4bPp4jU5 — The Truth (@TheTruth1989420) December 14, 2023

I don’t know if this line is fiction or reality but it slayed so hard #TheCrown #TheCrown6 pic.twitter.com/PhKwimXNdr — Roxana • fan account (@Roxyafs) December 14, 2023

This William and Kate storyline is BORING! I dont care at all! Kate and her mother were clout chasing. They won. That could've been wrapped up in 15 minutes #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/FmXZxupOQA — I Said What I Said 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@Ikyfllina93) December 18, 2023

#TheCrown Season 6 Episode 8 "Ritz" is one of the best episodes of the entire series. Elizabeth and Margaret— the pride and joy. Lesley Manville is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/VR2c7doiE2 — wilfred (@wilflucas) December 16, 2023

thank you for a great 7 years, #thecrown 🥹🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/LR8iBZHZ8m — Brooklyn Brodjonegoro (@saint_prick) December 16, 2023

I absolutely loved how #TheCrown ended. It was the perfect end to her legacy and story. When we see her walking away from everything into the light. Chefs kiss. Thank you @netflix for such a spectacular series. Bravo 👏

🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uSJWBhfcdc — Bitch with wifi 🦇 🪄 (@candykizzes24) December 16, 2023

Lesley Manville was so criminally underutilized in her two-season run on The Crown, but I am so glad they gave a proper goodbye to Princess Margaret in episode 8. Margaret's health decline was so painful to watch and Lesley was simply heartbreaking. What an actress! pic.twitter.com/OMXIllJvLU — veve (@wolfoftheriver) December 16, 2023

I feel like this season of #TheCrown goes out of its way to make Dodi Fayed look horrible and to make Camilla Parker Bowles seem likable. — Zaya Wade Stan Account (@YonnieTaughtU) December 16, 2023

In what world does this guy resembles Harry? Whoever did the casting needs to be reconsidered, you can’t just slap red hair on someone and pretend they look alike. Cero resemblance 😮‍💨 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/xBv4WTWNcn — “I don’t know her” 🫧✨🪩 (@bravotrashcan) December 16, 2023

They did Harry so dirty 😂🤣 #thecrown pic.twitter.com/w4otbVl7X9 — Alyssa – 911 rewatch S5 (@AbnosomeAlyssa) December 15, 2023

The final season has left people with a lot of opinions.