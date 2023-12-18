After an incredible seven-year run, The Crown has come to an end, with the second part to its final season. Elizabeth Debicki as Diana definitely left us awestruck with her performance, but there was still some disappointment when it came to the material.
Now that the entire sixth or final season is out, people are left with different opinions. While the screenplay and the performances deserved to be talked about, the treatment and details have left audiences in two minds. From a cinematic point of view, most people found the finale a perfect ending.
On top of that, performances from Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville deserve all the applause. With some key highlights from history and a significant emotional arc, The Crown comes to an end.
These tweets will better tell you what the season holds.
The final season has left people with a lot of opinions.