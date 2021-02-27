Abhay Deol starrer web series 1962: The War in the Hills, released on Disney+ Hotstar on 26th February. The show is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it is based on the Indo-China war that took place in 1962.

The series narrates an untold story of how an army of 125 Indians stood against 3000 Chinese men. So, if you are planning on watching the show, here are some tweets you can read before you make your decision.

#1962TheWarInTheHills #1962

Just done watching 1962 The War In The Hills

And it is available on @DisneyplusHSVIP And The @vyas_sumeet acting is awesome man and Energy is next Level. 🔥

And Now waiting for the Season 2 pic.twitter.com/4Bjs4496ID — Sahil Kolariya (@Storiesbysahil1) February 26, 2021

What a lovely series 1962: The War in the Hills is, Complete showcase of Dedication devotion and Skill set.@AbhayDeol you are always a masterpiece thank you for showing your masterclass one more time.

Dada Kishan ki jai ho — Amit Pandey (@amitmitm) February 27, 2021

Guys Awesome excellent casting wonderful dialogs mind-blowing screening good work team 1962 the war in the hills i enjoyed each and every segment of the series n the song and music wow 👏 #1962 — Rohit Sharma (@TheRohitSharma0) February 27, 2021

Just finished watching "1962-The war in the hills".A perfect effort to reveal the history of our Indian soldiers in a very effective manner💪💪..Use of graphics and music was great👍👍

Loved it ❤❤@AbhayDeol and @MahieGillOnline you both were so natural 👌👌@DisneyplusHSVIP — Abhishek Katiyar (@katiyarIAS) February 26, 2021

1962 The war in the hills.



Watching this now, great feels from initial few episodes!! #fingerscrossed @DisneyplusHSP #1962TheWarInTheHills — Rajat Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@RajatTiwari05) February 27, 2021

Watching 1962 war in the hills on hotstar... This wraps the my day.. Enjoying the series... Good work @AbhayDeol @DisneyPlusHS — Satyam Solanki (@SatyamSolanki14) February 26, 2021

Watched 1962 the war in the hills on @DisneyPlusHS and was terribly disappointed. The main reason of watching this was the story of Shaheed Major Shaitan Singh, PVC on which I believe the story is based. — Kirti Kumar Kasat (@kirtikrkasat133) February 26, 2021

Disastrous show 1962 the war in the hills #1962TheWarInTheHills — Sanjeev K Astagi (@sanjuasty) February 26, 2021

1962:The war in the Hills is ❤️❤️.



Much required too. — Gaya Bihar (@GayajiBihar) February 27, 2021

1962 the war in the hills

The tale we have heard in history is so powerfully being shown ,amazing performance and crisp writing .#sumitvyas is the suprise element ,haven't saw him in such roles

Two epi done 8 to go — Avantika🙋🙋 (@avantika_k1) February 27, 2021

1962: The War in the Hills is giving me the feel of 1964 released movie Haqeeqat. @AbhayDeol is giving me the vibes of Dharam Paji of Haqeeqat 🔥🔥🔥

Awesome work as usual by Abhay Deol@DisneyplusHSVIP — ϞϞ(๑⚈ ․̫ ⚈๑)∩ ⚡Climate Activist पिकाचू⚡ (@nkb_pd) February 26, 2021

Awesome series. Had been waiting eagerly. Such series must be reached across the audience amidst propaganda of other webseries."1962 : The War In The Hills" is also a best example of oasis of lovestory surrounded by the edge of war. 👏👍 https://t.co/5KhIMBvPUh — VK Sarvaiya (@dynamic_vk) February 26, 2021

Huge disappointment 1962: The war on the hills ! #1962TheWarInTheHills #Hotstar — Sarika Verma (@sarikaverma84) February 27, 2021

What are your views? Have you seen it yet?