BellBottom is out in theatres now. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain.

Based on true events, the movie revolves around the two major events that happened while Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India during the late 70s and early 80s.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

Worth watching #BellBottom. Well crafted surprise elements kept in the form of @Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi and @LaraDutta was overwhelming. @akshaykumar Sir is as always best in his roles. Kuddooos team #BellBottom — vishnu jadhav (@VJ_Boss03) August 19, 2021

Ak’s entry with that BANG ONN music 🔥 literally loved the the form and the placement of the BG music. #BellBottom — Aarush Ak (@iamaarushak) August 20, 2021

People don't understand that This is Pandemic time, Cinemas are open with only 50% Capacity , Theaters are not open in many States.



STILL #AkshayKumar released his film that shows that he have guts to do that. He is the only one who came ahead to revive the Industry.#BellBottom pic.twitter.com/KPpqenzqLh — Namit Pareek (@iamnamit_7) August 20, 2021

Sir I Just Watched #BellBottom And want to tell you that this is the best movie to bring back audiences to theater



Your Entry was Killing 🔥🔥 — Khiladi_Jay 🔥🔥 ᵇᵉˡˡᵇᵒᵗᵗᵒᵐ on 19th Aug (@jay_khiladism) August 19, 2021

"RAW wakht aane par kam karti hai aur wakht aane se phle tayari aur wakht khtam hone se phle nikal bhi jati hai". Supremacy movie acted by my favourite @akshaykumar sir, proud of you sir and all the team members.#BellBottom #akshaykumarbellbottom — imARanjan (@akash426_ranjan) August 20, 2021

#BellBottom amazing movie ....@akshaykumar u nailed it again ...

Great movie ...

One great dialogue is there about #RAW for that plz watch the movie — Adi _ choreographer (@addictiondance) August 20, 2021

Superb Movie hai 5 star me se mujhe Dena ho to Mai isse jada de du emotions, drama desh bhakt bhari pari hai movie me #BellBottom bahut hi achhi hai @akshaykumar sir RAW — Rajeev Ranjan Singh (@RajeevR111) August 20, 2021

Trade analyst will never consider #BellBottom a flop. Because they know in which situations movie released. Film is critically acclaimed, it never fails. Entire bollywood is indebted to @akshaykumar after this movie release. 🔥 — jack (@cinejac) August 20, 2021

#BellBottom is the turning point of Akshay career 🤩 — Hrithik Fan Shivam 🇮🇳 (@ShivamsinghHF) August 20, 2021

Done with watching #BellBottom :

Punchy dialogues , excellent cinematography and perfect grip on story. Akshay Kumar sir as always proved that why he is called the Khiladi.

It's HUGEEE ☆☆☆☆☆ pic.twitter.com/YTdThXLaoG — Anubhav . (@_AnubhavAS) August 19, 2021

Coming to the emotional scenes of movie.. They could have added some extremely emotional song like they added in the end..

That would have made the film a masterpiece..



ALL THE BEST TO BELLBOTTOM#BellBottom #BellBottomInCinemas — Rudra Narayan Dash (@Nd4rudradash) August 20, 2021

Akshay should do movies like Rowdy Rathore, Welcome and good newz. His patriotic movies have become so monotonous #BellBottom #AkshayKumar — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) August 20, 2021

Today I saw bell botttom movie what a mind blowing movie yaar

😍😍😍😍❤️💯💯💯🔥😘👏👍🤘🇮🇳 What an acting by Akshay Kumar sir And what an amazing transformation of lara ma'am she really look like really Indira Gandhi ji#AkshayKumar #BellBottom #VaaniKapoor #LaraDutta — Moin Shaikh (@Arjun29878942) August 19, 2021

133 log bhi nahi dekhne gaye #BellBottom ko, aap 133 crore ki baat kar rahe hain — Rupz (@KrazyGal92) August 20, 2021

" India sirf Gandhi ka desh nehi

Bose ka bhi Desh hai " 🔥🔥 #BellBottom



B L O C K B U S T E R 💥💥💥💥#BellbottomInCinemas #AkshayKumar #BellBottomReview — Salman Genda (@KingKha51714614) August 19, 2021

BellBottom Openings are shocking..

Looks like Hindi belt audience are still yet not ready for coming to theatres.#AkshayKumar #BellBottom — 🦁™ (@hariharan270) August 20, 2021

Theater closed for Almost from last Two Years,So Plan for This Weekend watch #BellBottomInCinemas,but yesterday I found this 👇pick On Social media😂,now I Decide not even watch #BellBottom from Telegram. It's Worst then some South Indian Illogical films.

Why #AkshayKumar ? pic.twitter.com/hPHDHAsZVO — Mahipat Bhai Khuman🇮🇳 (@Mahipat_Bhai) August 20, 2021

Who are you watching this movie with?