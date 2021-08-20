BellBottom is out in theatres now. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain.

Based on true events, the movie revolves around the two major events that happened while Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India during the late 70s and early 80s.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

Who are you watching this movie with?