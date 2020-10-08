American Murder: The Family Next Door is a documentary based on the murder of Shanann Watts, her two daughters, and an unborn child by her husband Christopher Lee Watts.

Now on Netflix, it uncovers the truth behind the cold-blooded murder of Shanann and her children.

So, if you're thinking about watching this true crime drama, here are a few twitter reviews that you should know about.

That “Daddy no” crushed my heart. This man is pure evil. #AmericanMurder — Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) September 30, 2020

Staying single is looking real good at this point cause... #AmericanMurder — 🌻Sav (@pdznsd) September 30, 2020

I like how they’re showing the text messages, the camera roll, the Facebook posts.. it’s so eerie #AmericanMurder — 5 FOOT 10 (@iPPRANCE) September 30, 2020

Genuinely wish the best for this guy. Idk where he is or what he’s doing, but he’s the man. #AmericanMurder pic.twitter.com/JBPYw8IdPp — Vicente (@JosephPVicente) October 5, 2020

“This is perhaps the most inhumane and vicious crime that I have handled out of the thousands cases I have seen. And anything less than the maximum sentence would depreciate the seriousness of this offense.” -Judge Marcelo Kopcow

#AmericanMurder #TheFamilyNextDoor pic.twitter.com/uVqIWi7eno — Jaden Yael (@jaden_yael) September 30, 2020

I honestly think Chris Watts started planning those murders immediately after Shannan told him about being pregnant with Nicco because his mistress would’ve found out he had been lying to her, I hate that bozo #AmericanMurder — 🦉 (@thenamesnii) September 30, 2020

The scariest part of it all and the very first red flag was the utter and complete lack of empathy. In his face. In his eyes. In the entire manner. Not just about the murder. Those short microexpressions when he interacted with his kids, other people. #AmericanMurder — Samira Hacko (@Semirahmis) September 30, 2020

I feel horrible for what happened to Shan’ann Watts. It almost seems like her constant online posts and videos were a cry for help, or a need for validation, because things weren’t right at home with Chris. 😢#AmericanMurderTheFamilyNextDoor #AmericanMurder — BK923 (@BK92316) September 30, 2020

#AmericanMurder the woman detective doing the polygraph 👏🏼👏🏼 one of the smartest/cleverly manipulative/tactical people. Props to her — Rebecca (@rebeccastewartt) October 3, 2020

The fact that people tried to justify Christopher for murdering his own wife and daughters disgusts me #AmericanMurder — imim (@Itsimim) September 30, 2020

I can’t believe Chris Watt’s parents (his mother) had the AUDACITY to cry crocodile tears in court and then turn around and forgive him for the murder of Shannan and their children. IN FRONT OF SHANNAN’S PARENTS!!! #AmericanMurder — 🏵💫 catastrophy wife ✨🧡 (@clowngirldidi) October 4, 2020

Chris and Shannon's neighbour solving the case in first 5 minutes #AmericanMurder #AmericanMurderTheFamilyNextDoor pic.twitter.com/W4fkVxFcNy — Ben C (@bencrabtree7) September 30, 2020

#americanmurder is the hardest thing I've ever watched. Feel physically sick — Daryn Thornton (@DarynThornton) September 30, 2020

Five minutes in and #AmericanMurder on Netflix is already TERRIFYING. — 🎃 mattuxo 🎃 (@mbdslv) September 30, 2020

I still get chills when I see the body cam footage of Chris Watts putting on his huge act— hours after he had murdered his wife, 2 daughters, and unborn baby. It doesn’t matter how many times I see it. Still freaks me the hell out. He is truly evil. Soulless. #AmericanMurder — leebz (@wittywhiddy) September 30, 2020

#AmericanMurder was more than i could handle tonight. All i know is if my man ever loses weight and starts acting brand new im gonna just show him the door. pic.twitter.com/sKzbgLSbyM — Rose Windy 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@realestrose) October 1, 2020

#americanmurder the way Chris Watts was treated like a saint by police is insane. Can’t help but think how different it would’ve been if he wasn’t middle class and white. — anna wilde (@annawilde19) October 2, 2020

You could tell from the baby announcement video that he did not want that third child... #AmericanMurder pic.twitter.com/yDgKpzigs1 — KIM HANBIN FIRST 🦂 사랑은 slippin' and fallin' (@dojabins) September 30, 2020

just finished #AmericanMurder on Netflix... and I literally have no words. How do you bring yourself to kill your own kids and then go on TV and beg for everyone to help you find them? — cruddy (@sunnywitha_chas) September 30, 2020

The fact that the father of two daughters wasn't freaking out about where his daughters were: huge red flag. #AmericanMurder — DanO LaRusso (@Dappercannon) September 30, 2020

#americanmurder It looks like Chris Watts wasn't emotionally attached to his wife and kids at all, yet managed to put on a perfect father/husband performance for years. Horrifying and tragic. — Maja Struthers (@MajaStruthers) September 30, 2020

Chris Watt is a scary man...this man killed his wife and kids and showed up for the lie detector test 😪 #AmericanMurder — Dr. Charmina (@J_Highsmith1922) October 2, 2020