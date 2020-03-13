The heartwarming tale of a father who wants to help his daughter achieve her dreams, Angrezi Medium released at the box office this Friday. Starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles, the film also has a surprise cameo by Pankaj Tripathi.
Watched #AngreziMedium. Superlative performances from all. @radhikamadan01 is outstanding and so is #DeepakDobriyal. #KareenaKapoorKhan, a rare combination of beauty and talent, no actress has aged so well. And @irrfank Saab - OMG, what an actor! Missing working with him so much— Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) March 13, 2020
I cried n laughed at the same time. One of the most heart touching films I’ve seen recently! @irrfank is the most natural actor u will find in this world! Also loved @radhikamadan01 😍every actor in this film has done the most brilliant job!!! #angrezimedium #AngreziMediumReview— Elnaaz Zoya Norouzi (@_iamnaaz_) March 12, 2020
Almost 45 mins... #AngreziMedium till now is really boring... feeling genuinely bad for #IrrfanKhan... 😞— Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 13, 2020
#AngreziMedium - Disappointment— Rocky (@Rk_rocky0) March 13, 2020
Film rides on exemplary performances by Irfan khan. script & poor execution by the director plays the spoilsport, 2nd half is over dramatic. Film fails to entertain like hindi medium.
What an emotional roller coaster, Radhika 👌 Feeling sad for Irfan bhai, this one could’ve crossed 100cr, Corona Panic will hamper the business a lot #AngreziMedium— Debi Prasad Sharma (@Debiprasd) March 13, 2020
Great comeback for Irfan Khan. . It has a good story plot and an impressive acting by Irfan Khan.. Other actors were also good. Perfect combo of humour and emotional movie with a message..everyone should watch this movie— Rishabh Pandey (@Rishabh95105966) March 13, 2020
#AngreziMedium:— N J 💜💛 (@Nilzrav) March 13, 2020
A bitter-sweet story of a dedicated father & dreamy-eyed daughter that guarantees ample laughter & happy moments, backed-up by solid performances, especially from #IrrfanKhan & #DeepakDobriyal who shine their way brilliantly together. #AngreziMediumReview
What is this R wala magic? IRRfan, Deepak DobRiyal, Radhika Madan, KaReena, Kiku ShaRda, RanveeR ShoRey?!? & magic w/o the R is Dimple Kapadia! #AngreziMedium A film that parents (& some kids) will so identify with! @irrfank @radhikamadan01 @RanvirShorey @MaddockFilms @kikusharda— Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) March 11, 2020
#AngreziMedium till now i watched almost 1h and it is bull shit...— ™Asim Red Army 🅰️ (@RedArmyAsim) March 13, 2020
So much bad movie...its toxic
And waste of Money#AsimRiaz
#AngreziMedium - Dullsville.— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 13, 2020
Film rides on exemplary performances by Irfan khan & Deepak but shoddy script & poor execution by the director plays the spoilsport, 2nd half is over dramatic & stretched. Film fails to entertain like hindi medium.
Starts Slowly Picks up excitement by Interval, a fun ride as of Now..@irrfank is 🔥 as Usual,@radhikamadan01 such a Cutiee❤️— Pawan Kalyan (@Pa1Kalyan06) March 13, 2020
Decent First half.
1/2#AngreziMedium#AngreziMediumReview https://t.co/PIMxrf413i
A one line review of #AngreziMedium is that it's the most perfect blend of humour , emotion and social issue one has ever seen in Bollywood. It's surreal to see @irrfank after so long. #DeepakDobriyal and @radhikamadan01 are great & @TripathiiPankaj & @kikusharda steal the show ! pic.twitter.com/3rXjrtLH52— Mukul Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) March 11, 2020
And here @TripathiiPankaj comes in the picture 🤣🤣 #AngreziMedium is getting more and more interesting 🙂— Aditi Raval (@aditiraval) March 13, 2020
#AngreziMedium is such a heartwarming beautiful film! Makes you laugh out loud, gets u teary eyed & puts a smile on your face!You’d wanna go back home & hug your parents/kids! #Homi you are amazing ❤️🤗! Superb performances! @irrfank sir you are mindblowing 🙌🏻 #Fan (1/2)— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 11, 2020
#AngreziMedium is Heart touching father daughter relationship film which melts ur heart. @irrfank shines in his role. @radhikamadan01did fantastic job. #KareenaKapoorKhan did quite good job in her extended cameo. #AngreziMediumReview— Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) March 11, 2020
#AngreziMedium— Mumbai News Reporter (@Bollywood_Wale) March 12, 2020
One Word Review :- Amazing
You’ll love Angrezi Medium for a whole lot of things it says with the safeguard of comedy. The actors do their best to keep you well-connected with the story.#AngreziMediumReview @irrfank @radhikamadan01
What an honest and pure movie #AngreziMedium is. Came out with lots of good thought. @irrfank sir and Deepak Dobriyal sir..hats off to you. Superb performances by @radhikamadan01 kareena Kapoor and @kikusharda. Cheers @MaddockFilms @homi sir and entire Angrezi team 🙂.— sayon sen (@sensayonsen) March 12, 2020
