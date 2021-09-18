Featuring a stellar cast, Netflix’s Ankahi Kahaniya is finally out. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, this anthology features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Banerjee, T.J. Bhanu and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Revolving around a number of lonely people who discover connection and companionship, the anthology is a compilation of three short movies with a running time between 30-40 minutes each.
So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.
A big round of applause to all the team of #AnkahiKahaniya on @NetflixIndia for picking up untold stories. Beautifully directed, some fictional some real true emotions. Perfect movie to be chat upon with a coffee. @ashwinyiyer #abhishekchaubey— Mayank Verma (@mayank_verma22) September 18, 2021
@nowitsabhi for sure, you are going to be in the league of @BajpayeeManoj sir, @TripathiiPankaj sir, @Nawazuddin_S sir..in years to come..!!— The Common Man On Wheels (@The_CMOW) September 17, 2021
In #ankahikahaniya on @NetflixIndia..your performance is so so so bloody convincing..#respect..
Watched #AnkahiKahaniya. 3 different relationship stories. Watch it for the stories by Abhishek Chaubey & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari ❤ pic.twitter.com/X2mIKHgvhC— Pats (@13Somebodyelse) September 18, 2021
The next best actor in line @nowitsabhi #whitetiger #AnkahiKahaniya— RohitEP (@rohitenghakat) September 17, 2021
Take a bow @ashwinyiyer full marks for the concept and direction 🔥🔥 Stellar Performance by @nowitsabhi 👏🏻👏🏻 The mannequin was so pretty ♥️😍🥰😘 absolutely loved #AnkahiKahaniya @NetflixIndia @netflix pic.twitter.com/zbMSOtegP7— Urvashi (@urvashi0831) September 17, 2021
#AnkahiKahaniya is great to watch..just watched the first two stories for ashwini mam and #AbhishekChaubey sir. Rinku rajguru stole the show..— kishore kumar (@gkishi508) September 17, 2021
Did the love birds part ways is just haunting???
Very nicely done. Madhyantara. The 2nd story by Abhishek Chaubey. #AnkahiKahaniya pic.twitter.com/DVel1MvEXl— Lajan / لاجن / लाजन (@DilawarTalkies) September 17, 2021
@nowitsabhi just saw #AnkahiKahaniya on @netflix . great stories. Your role was once again very impressive as always! bahut sahi. Glad to c u after long time. Don't take so long break !!— LKS (@Sudhir6633) September 17, 2021
@NetflixIndia— Aravind (@araWINEd) September 17, 2021
If possible plzz release OST of #AnkahiKahaniya
Such a mind boggling music it was..
#AnkahiKahaniya title cards ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/tfSAxSMESo— ச.கருணாநிதி (@karna_sakthi) September 17, 2021
Cannot stand this babe #AnkahiKahaniya pic.twitter.com/p8flneWOfc— SB 🌕 (@sugabelly) September 18, 2021
How good is the first story in #AnkahiKahaniya! Abhishek Banerjee hits it out of the park. You just want to keep looking at him.— Arpit Agrawal (@Appy_Fizzz) September 17, 2021
And considering he is in almost every frame, it was such a satisfactory watch.
Those were the days when people find love in their Cinema 📽️ tickets .... praying for it's revival #AnkahiKahaniya #AnkahiKahaniyaonNetflix@NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/9lFgYR2FXv— Shahbaz Latif (@messiah58507) September 17, 2021
#AnkahiKahaniya good enough one time watch. I think the mannequin story could have been longer and the last one was too long. Abhishek Chaubey's short was crisp and the best of the lot.— hmmmmm (@gupshup__) September 17, 2021
In this extraordinary city of dreams, love stories are far from ordinary, they’re unconventional, unexpected, shocking.— Delzad Hiwale (@DelzadHiwale) September 17, 2021
Aao dekho yeh Ankahi Kahaniya, streaming now on Netflix.@kapoorkkunal @zyhssn @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PalomiGhosh @nowitsabhi #RinkuRajguru @ashwinyiyer pic.twitter.com/rGcmm0Fq01