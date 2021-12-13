Featuring a brilliant cast, Netflix’s Aranyak is finally out. Directed by Vinay Waikul, this crime mystery thriller features Raveena Tandon as a hard-nosed small-town cop.
Based on Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s novel under the same title, this eight-part series revolves around a gripping murder investigation.
If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.
#Aranyak is one of the best series on Netflix, arguably the best Indian series. What makes it even more special is the mind-blowing performance by all, especially @TandonRaveena; thank you and you are back 👍👍— Kishore Kothapalli (@KishoreKothap11) December 13, 2021
Had watched all the 08 episodes of #Aranyak in one go. Couldn’t resist. Remarkable performance from @paramspeak and ravishing @TandonRaveena! Aranyak does well with its atmospherics. Natural chemistry of Param n Raveena worked so well.— Diptangshu Chaudhury (@ColDiptangshu) December 13, 2021
A must watch!!! @NetflixIndia
Well Done Team #Aranyak— Rupesh Makol (@RupeshMakol) December 13, 2021
Will keep you hooked till the end. Impressive performances by a stunning Cast. @TandonRaveena @ranaashutosh10 @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/Glxq3PfIO8
@TandonRaveena you have always been my favourite but dogra madam you rocked in #Aranyak , superb work thats why we as audience love you a lot that cute face and the deep eyes lovely raveena— jitendra (@Realtykingindia) December 13, 2021
#Aranyak was a decent watch. Though in many ways reminded me of ‘The Last Hour’. Good to see @TandonRaveena back in action! Binged the entire season over the weekend.— Avantika / Jill Of All Trades (@stunningmoon) December 13, 2021
Watched #Aranyak. What a gripping story, kept me tied with the seat! Outstanding performances by all casts especially evergreen @TandonRaveena #AsutoshRana @paramspeak— Rahul Shashwat (@rahul_shashwat) December 13, 2021
A must watch for thriller and suspense lovers.
@TandonRaveena congratulations for #Aranyak what a tremendous work you did but also let me tell you that you were looking to beautiful in saree , congratulations to the entire team its a superb series 5 star rating from my side— jitendra (@Realtykingindia) December 13, 2021
@TandonRaveena smashing debut .. perfect cop act and what a brilliant chemistry with another fine actor @paramspeak .. way to go #AranyakOnNetflix #Aranyak— Pritish De (@smartarian) December 13, 2021
Binge watched #Aranyak. The end was a little underwhelming for me & I wish the characters were given more room to grow but fantastic performance by @TandonRaveena and @paramspeak.Had a man eater of Rudraprayag noir setting and some good thickening of plots.Shall wait for S 02.— Jhuma (@inabluehouse) December 13, 2021
Really enjoyed #Aranyak on @netflix . Fantastic performance from @TandonRaveena , @paramspeak ,Ashutosh Rana & each cast member. #Kudos— Raj (@thepatriotfiles) December 13, 2021
#Aranyak . Edge of the seat thriller on @NetflixIndia . Worth the watch. @TandonRaveena was superb. She must have slapped over 50 times in this serial 🤣. Waiting for season 2 #rameshsippy #siddharthroykapur— vikram lalvani (@vikramlalvani) December 13, 2021
@TandonRaveena @ranaashutosh10 just watched #Aranyak the masterpiece ....Holdaar saab, kasturi ji🤗🤗— The Monk (@CalmSoldier07) December 13, 2021
@TandonRaveena loved #Aranyak . You look natural keep doing good work mam . It’s a superhit story at #Netflix and all should watch it .— Paritosh Sharma (@imparitoshk) December 13, 2021
Finished #Aranyak Last Night . Well Made Crime Thriller, You must Watch. Feels like a bit stretched . @TandonRaveena Done a phenomenal Job. One of the Best Performance from Her @ranaashutosh10 and @paramspeak are done a good job as well.— Rushikesh Shelke🇮🇳 (@FlamesRushi) December 13, 2021
Last night finished #Aranyak it is so damn good and definitely unpredictable!!!— ☆𝙌𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙞☆ (@noobvms) December 13, 2021
#Aranyak @TandonRaveena well played Inspector Kasturi Dogra , wonderful Series on #NetFlix Indian Audience starved of such Thrillers show more— Ravi Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@ravi4354) December 13, 2021
Started binging on #Aranyak and could not let go before finishing the entire season in one go. Not even one second was off track and boring. From cinematography to casting everything is perfect. So nice to see @TandonRaveena ♥️— Priyanka Paranjpe (@hakuna_bataataa) December 13, 2021
Award winning performance @TandonRaveena #AranyakOnNetflix #Aranyak 👏👏👊🏼— KASHKUMAR (@KASHKUMAR) December 13, 2021
Finished Binge watching #Aranyakreview #Aranyak what a way to comeback @TandonRaveena. Was amazed to see you in action by slapping bad boys chaped pe chaped. Congratulations to entire unit @rohansippy @siddharth— Nikhil Vinod Pandya (@adrakchai6) December 12, 2021
Watched #Aranyak today. After a long time watched a mystery series which keeps you busy till end. Hats off to @paramspeak da , great acting sir. Can't wait for season 2— showvik sharma (@showvik87) December 12, 2021
#Aranyak is such good at keeping you gripping but has an underwhelming End/Truth; though not bad. The location needs to be credited separately. So good to see #raveenatandon and #parabrata— Budweisserrr (@Budweisserrr) December 12, 2021
Not bad #netflixandchill #Netflix
the last scene of #Aranyak is screaming that a part 2 is in order. It has a very creepy hint towards actual nar tendua. @netflix @TandonRaveena— Shambhudeep Hore (@Prof_Shambhu) December 12, 2021