Actor Arshad Warsi has made his web series debut with Voot's psychological crime thriller Asur, which also stars Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, and Anupriya Goenka.

And if you're confused about whether to binge-watch it or not, take a look at Twitterati's review:

Watched #Asur and i only want to say that it's a Masterpiece show💝

It's the best in India after The Family Man. So well written show with perfect direction , story , acting that it just blows my mind. @ArshadWarsi a show stealer man , never ceases to amaze 💝💝#AsurReview pic.twitter.com/1YEmckvXWq — Garv Pahal (@iamgarvpahal) March 19, 2020

#OneWordReview #Asur extraordinary

Rating 4.5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Asur starts to build, sucking you into a dark and dangerous world, ending each episode with a dramatic hook. The story unfolds on two timelines

This eight-part drama on Voot Select, while high on atmospherics, succumbs pic.twitter.com/Y2lNEqvauQ — Freaky RJ (@Freaky_rj) March 15, 2020

with themes of psychology, mystery, science, revenge, and thriller, there is a definite mythology subtext to be found here; every aspect of #asur: welcome to your dark side fits together. this piece deserves all the rave reviews and eulogizing appreciation it is getting! — Daniya. (@DanieaSobtian) March 15, 2020

So far good reviews for ASUR Season 1. — Rylo Ken⚪ (@verchasvaaa) March 18, 2020

In the age of super hyped mediocre content, I get really excited when accidentally discover a genuinely well researched, gripping Indian series - finished watching #ASUR, a very satisfying weekend watch. Kudos to the makers.@ArshadWarsi @BarunSobtiSays @iRidhiDogra @VootSelect — Shiladitya Bora (@ShiladityaBora) March 14, 2020

#Asurreview

Asur is an psychological thriller that is well wriiten,directed and also well acted

The performances of @ArshadWarsi and #BarunSobti is amazing.

They just gave themselves to their roles.There performances are so appealing you get connected to them. — Abhishek Tiwari (@Abhishek4738005) March 17, 2020

Asur is so thrilling and different. Iam so happy that it's getting good reviews from websites and audience ❤️❤️ you deserve this and many more😍 — Rokaya Hassan (@RokayaHassan_) March 18, 2020

#Asur Web Series Review ⚠️



Asur is Baap Or Scared games



Suspens Pe Suspens, Crime, Thriller Or Science ( just like Hollywood)



My Rating - 11/10#IMDB - 9.3/10



Best Web Series Of India



Stroy Banane Wale Ne Kya Socha hai🙏🙏🙌🙌😱🔥



8 Episode All Time Blockbuster — Tu Nahi Smjega, Fan Hun (@SDahiua) March 18, 2020

#Asur amazing thriller. Mind busting Drama. So interesting story kept me to watch it continuously. Every scene is worth watching.

Everyone is so good but @ArshadWarsi @BarunSobtiSays and @sharibhashmi you guys are fabulous.

One word review FABULOUS 👌#vootselect #AsurOnVoot 👍 — NauShad Hussain (@iamSufi_) March 17, 2020

Haven't seen a mind bending thriller web series or a movie in a long time. Psychological, mythological, forensic science and technology mixed together. A gripping must-watch webseries in Voot called #Asur.. I binged watched yesterday for 5 and half hours. You won't regret — Boujang Bugami (@Boujangbugambi) March 17, 2020

This show #Asur on @voot is incredibly well made. The storytelling, acting and the production are top notch.



This is the kind of thriller that really beats so many of Netflix's offering.



Give it up for @ArshadWarsi and @iRidhiDogra fine acting! — let's play policy policy (@lesanguine) March 15, 2020

An edge of the seat thriller which engages u like no other series. Loved each and every part of #Asur on #voot

Stellar performance by @ArshadWarsi and all the other cast. Kudos !!! — Kartik Mehta (@kartikmehta86) March 18, 2020

Just watched #Asur on voot and got thrilled to watch all episodes in one go. I would like to say that this is one of the best indian web series i have ever watched. @ArshadWarsi what an actor you are and @BarunSobtiSays i love the way you expressed in this series. — Amitesh Tiwari (@AmiteshTiwari1) March 15, 2020

A real surprise, didn't expect voot to bring something like this. India's #TrueDetective. Full cred goes to writer of the series, one of India's best web series. Loved @iRidhiDogra n @ArshadWarsi. #Asur — Sinner sins (@Rooneybhai1) March 18, 2020

#Asur 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Master Blockbuster Web series on #voot@ArshadWarsi is mind blowing Act on this series .

Rating :- 4.5 / 5.0

Must watch this — The Rudra (TR )⏺️🇮🇳 (@TheRudraTR) March 15, 2020

Started watching this show with 0 expectations & it turned out to be one of the best mystery serial killer shows i hav seen.The cinematography, direction, & storyline is awesome. The amount of research that must hav gone in making this show would be mind-blowing. 🔥👌 #Asur #Voot — Hitarth Joshi (@hitath_joshi) March 16, 2020

The show #Asur on @voot is very well made

Screenplay is amazing until the final episode which has some faults but still the storytelling is amazing.

The background music makes you shiver its mindblowing.@ameywaghbola Kay kaam kelay bhaava👏@ArshadWarsi too. — Kuldeep Patil (@kuld16p) March 15, 2020

Just completed Voot #ASUR , great story with great performances...

Waiting for Season 2...@ArshadWarsi @justvoot — Alien (@TheTweetOfAlien) March 15, 2020

Watched #Asur yesterday, amazing super thrilling web series on Voot. All episodes will keep you engaged everytime. Hats off to @ArshadWarsi and @BarunSobtiSays Brilliant. WOW.👌👌 — Mukesh Prajapati (@mukeshplayers) March 15, 2020

Dont waste time watching #Asur #AsurOnVoot #VOOTSelect #Voot

Zero 🌟 for Story

Zero 🌟 for Acting

Zero 🌟 for Screenplay — vinod chauhan (@vinumania) March 20, 2020

Apart from some illogical points, #asur on #Voot is great thriller, must watch ! — Vladivostok (@Vladivo56922885) March 17, 2020

It's truly the time of web series!