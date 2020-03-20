Actor Arshad Warsi has made his web series debut with Voot's psychological crime thriller Asur, which also stars Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, and Anupriya Goenka.
And if you're confused about whether to binge-watch it or not, take a look at Twitterati's review:
Watched #Asur and i only want to say that it's a Masterpiece show💝— Garv Pahal (@iamgarvpahal) March 19, 2020
It's the best in India after The Family Man. So well written show with perfect direction , story , acting that it just blows my mind. @ArshadWarsi a show stealer man , never ceases to amaze 💝💝#AsurReview pic.twitter.com/1YEmckvXWq
#OneWordReview #Asur extraordinary— Freaky RJ (@Freaky_rj) March 15, 2020
Rating 4.5/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Asur starts to build, sucking you into a dark and dangerous world, ending each episode with a dramatic hook. The story unfolds on two timelines
This eight-part drama on Voot Select, while high on atmospherics, succumbs pic.twitter.com/Y2lNEqvauQ
with themes of psychology, mystery, science, revenge, and thriller, there is a definite mythology subtext to be found here; every aspect of #asur: welcome to your dark side fits together. this piece deserves all the rave reviews and eulogizing appreciation it is getting!— Daniya. (@DanieaSobtian) March 15, 2020
So far good reviews for ASUR Season 1.— Rylo Ken⚪ (@verchasvaaa) March 18, 2020
In the age of super hyped mediocre content, I get really excited when accidentally discover a genuinely well researched, gripping Indian series - finished watching #ASUR, a very satisfying weekend watch. Kudos to the makers.@ArshadWarsi @BarunSobtiSays @iRidhiDogra @VootSelect— Shiladitya Bora (@ShiladityaBora) March 14, 2020
#Asurreview— Abhishek Tiwari (@Abhishek4738005) March 17, 2020
Asur is an psychological thriller that is well wriiten,directed and also well acted
The performances of @ArshadWarsi and #BarunSobti is amazing.
They just gave themselves to their roles.There performances are so appealing you get connected to them.
#Asur (4/5🌟)— Nikhil (@NikhilSuvarna01) March 17, 2020
A must watch if you look forward for thriller and suspense....Brilliantly Writtened Story....@ArshadWarsi @BarunSobtiSays #AsurReview @VootSelect
#Asur Web Series Review ⚠️— Tu Nahi Smjega, Fan Hun (@SDahiua) March 18, 2020
Asur is Baap Or Scared games
Suspens Pe Suspens, Crime, Thriller Or Science ( just like Hollywood)
My Rating - 11/10#IMDB - 9.3/10
Best Web Series Of India
Stroy Banane Wale Ne Kya Socha hai🙏🙏🙌🙌😱🔥
8 Episode All Time Blockbuster
#Asur amazing thriller. Mind busting Drama. So interesting story kept me to watch it continuously. Every scene is worth watching.— NauShad Hussain (@iamSufi_) March 17, 2020
Everyone is so good but @ArshadWarsi @BarunSobtiSays and @sharibhashmi you guys are fabulous.
One word review FABULOUS 👌#vootselect #AsurOnVoot 👍
This show is so damn good 👏#Asur #voot pic.twitter.com/tpPZoix4vt— 𝒮𝓉𝓊𝓉𝒾 (@angeloflord_cas) March 16, 2020
Haven't seen a mind bending thriller web series or a movie in a long time. Psychological, mythological, forensic science and technology mixed together. A gripping must-watch webseries in Voot called #Asur.. I binged watched yesterday for 5 and half hours. You won't regret— Boujang Bugami (@Boujangbugambi) March 17, 2020
This show #Asur on @voot is incredibly well made. The storytelling, acting and the production are top notch.— let's play policy policy (@lesanguine) March 15, 2020
This is the kind of thriller that really beats so many of Netflix's offering.
Give it up for @ArshadWarsi and @iRidhiDogra fine acting!
An edge of the seat thriller which engages u like no other series. Loved each and every part of #Asur on #voot— Kartik Mehta (@kartikmehta86) March 18, 2020
Stellar performance by @ArshadWarsi and all the other cast. Kudos !!!
Just watched #Asur on voot and got thrilled to watch all episodes in one go. I would like to say that this is one of the best indian web series i have ever watched. @ArshadWarsi what an actor you are and @BarunSobtiSays i love the way you expressed in this series.— Amitesh Tiwari (@AmiteshTiwari1) March 15, 2020
A real surprise, didn't expect voot to bring something like this. India's #TrueDetective. Full cred goes to writer of the series, one of India's best web series. Loved @iRidhiDogra n @ArshadWarsi. #Asur— Sinner sins (@Rooneybhai1) March 18, 2020
#Asur 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— The Rudra (TR )⏺️🇮🇳 (@TheRudraTR) March 15, 2020
Master Blockbuster Web series on #voot@ArshadWarsi is mind blowing Act on this series .
Rating :- 4.5 / 5.0
Must watch this
Started watching this show with 0 expectations & it turned out to be one of the best mystery serial killer shows i hav seen.The cinematography, direction, & storyline is awesome. The amount of research that must hav gone in making this show would be mind-blowing. 🔥👌 #Asur #Voot— Hitarth Joshi (@hitath_joshi) March 16, 2020
The show #Asur on @voot is very well made— Kuldeep Patil (@kuld16p) March 15, 2020
Screenplay is amazing until the final episode which has some faults but still the storytelling is amazing.
The background music makes you shiver its mindblowing.@ameywaghbola Kay kaam kelay bhaava👏@ArshadWarsi too.
Just completed Voot #ASUR , great story with great performances...— Alien (@TheTweetOfAlien) March 15, 2020
Waiting for Season 2...@ArshadWarsi @justvoot
Watched #Asur yesterday, amazing super thrilling web series on Voot. All episodes will keep you engaged everytime. Hats off to @ArshadWarsi and @BarunSobtiSays Brilliant. WOW.👌👌— Mukesh Prajapati (@mukeshplayers) March 15, 2020
Dont waste time watching #Asur #AsurOnVoot #VOOTSelect #Voot— vinod chauhan (@vinumania) March 20, 2020
Zero 🌟 for Story
Zero 🌟 for Acting
Zero 🌟 for Screenplay
Watch #AsurOnVoot perfect suspense thriller. @ArshadWarsi is 2 gud, @iRidhiDogra beautiful, wnt 2 see her more, #anupriyagoenka has short role, bt every time she come, she is impactful, lovely. #BarunSobti 👍👍@sharibhashmi 🙏 , #voot #Asur has only 6 EP?why— Only Vimal 💗 (@vimal_thapa) March 19, 2020
I watched #Asur #AsurOnVoot amazing super, fabulous. Fabulous act@ArshadWarsi ,@riddhidogra@anupriyagoenka @barunsobati @justvoot @asur #Voot pic.twitter.com/KUNb3GAgFn— Furqan (@furkanalikhan1) March 18, 2020
Apart from some illogical points, #asur on #Voot is great thriller, must watch !— Vladivostok (@Vladivo56922885) March 17, 2020
It's truly the time of web series!